Friend, Indeed it is possible to live without having to incur so much expenses, and there are a number of tricks to help with this and help you spend less. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 surprising tricks for spending less.

Don’t Take Your Wallet or Bag Everywhere You Go

This is one effective trick that will help you spend way less than you are used to spending. If you’re going out for something as simple as a walk, skip taking your wallet along with you. Take only the exact cash you’ll need to transport yourself if you get tired of walking, and nothing more that can tempt you into impulse purchases.

Consider the 30-day Rule

If you feel like you're about to make an impulse purchase, even if you're making a very strong case in your head for why you need that thing, it is best to apply the 30-day rule in such situations. Take note of the item and wait 30 days before buying it. If at the end of the 30 days, you are still sure you want it, then chances are you actually do need that thing and you can then proceed to buy it.

Invite friends over to your house more often than you go out with them. Just one boy’s or girl’s night out can potentially irreparably devastate your food and entertainment budget, therefore, it is advisable that you opt for the cheaper option of inviting your friends over to your house as often as you can; you can enjoy the entertainment and financial benefits of simply hosting a fun get-together with your friends. If you must go out with your friend, consider sightseeing, going to the beach or other cheaper alternative to having fun and enjoying your outing.

Write a List Before You Go Shopping

One of the best ways to spend less and save money when you shop is to use a list to guide your shopping endeavors. Having a list (and sticking to it) can help you avoid impulse and unplanned purchases. Having a list can also help you buy items that fit your meal plan and help you avoid buying extra foods that you might end up wasting.

Buy Reliable and Fuel Efficient Cars

This is one trick to spending less on car expenses that most people don’t realize. It is not about the beauty or attractiveness of the car, it is more about how reliable and fuel efficient it is. Avoid buying cars that are difficult to maintain and consume a lot of fuel to run, because this can make you spend an outrage amount of monthly car.

Travel With a Frugal Friend

Going on vacation with a frugal friend can be a great way to keep yourself in check and help you spend less. The frugal friend can be ‘your shoulder to lean on in times of weaknesses’, as it relates to your spending and managing of your money.

