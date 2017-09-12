Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Discover 5 Surprising Tricks For Spending Less Money
Friend, Indeed it is possible to live without having to incur so much expenses, and there are a number of tricks to help with this and help you spend less. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 surprising tricks for spending less.
Don’t Take Your Wallet or Bag Everywhere You Go
This is one effective trick that will help you spend way less than you are used to spending. If you’re going out for something as simple as a walk, skip taking your wallet along with you. Take only the exact cash you’ll need to transport yourself if you get tired of walking, and nothing more that can tempt you into impulse purchases.
Consider the 30-day Rule
If you feel like you’re about to make an impulse purchase, even if you’re making a very strong case in your head for why you need that thing, it is best to apply the 30-day rule in such situations. Take note of the item and wait 30 days before buying it. If at the end of the 30 days, you are still sure you want it, then chances are you actually do need that thing and you can then proceed to buy it.Invite Friends Over To Your House Instead of Going Out
Invite friends over to your house more often than you go out with them. Just one boy’s or girl’s night out can potentially irreparably devastate your food and entertainment budget, therefore, it is advisable that you opt for the cheaper option of inviting your friends over to your house as often as you can; you can enjoy the entertainment and financial benefits of simply hosting a fun get-together with your friends. If you must go out with your friend, consider sightseeing, going to the beach or other cheaper alternative to having fun and enjoying your outing.
Write a List Before You Go Shopping
One of the best ways to spend less and save money when you shop is to use a list to guide your shopping endeavors. Having a list (and sticking to it) can help you avoid impulse and unplanned purchases. Having a list can also help you buy items that fit your meal plan and help you avoid buying extra foods that you might end up wasting.
Buy Reliable and Fuel Efficient Cars
This is one trick to spending less on car expenses that most people don’t realize. It is not about the beauty or attractiveness of the car, it is more about how reliable and fuel efficient it is. Avoid buying cars that are difficult to maintain and consume a lot of fuel to run, because this can make you spend an outrage amount of monthly car.
Travel With a Frugal Friend
Going on vacation with a frugal friend can be a great way to keep yourself in check and help you spend less. The frugal friend can be ‘your shoulder to lean on in times of weaknesses’, as it relates to your spending and managing of your money.
