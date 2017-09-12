Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Brexit: UK Exports Outside European Union Fall Despite Weak Pound
London – Information reaching us has it that Exports of British-made goods to EU increase by £1.3bn, underlining country’s reliance on trade with continental Europe
Britain’s efforts to expand trade in goods beyond the European Union’s border took a knock in July after official figures showed the UK’s deficit with the rest of the world widened following a drop in exports.
The deficit in the trade in goods with non-EU countries widened by £2.4bn while exports to the EU grew to cut the trade gap by £1.3bn.
The figures were released as a new report from thinktank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said economic growth shows signs of accelerating in the UK, albeit still at a slower pace than in recent years.Analysts had expected the fall in the pound to give a significant boost to exports with the EU and beyond, but the trend since last year’s Brexit vote has shown only a gentle increase in exports and a continuing appetite for imports, despite the higher cost, leaving only a marginal improvement in the net trade position.
Overall, UK exports of goods and services edged down 0.2% month on month in July and were up just 0.6% from one quarter to the next. At the same time the eurozone is showing signs of outpacing the UK as the fall in sterling fails to lift exports as much as expected.
The Office for National Statistics added to the gloomy economic news with data showing that the manufacturing sector remained “subdued” in July and the construction industry suffered a large drop in new orders in the three months to the end of June, especially in the housebuilding sector.
Manufacturers improved their output, though this only meant reducing the loss of production of 0.6% in June to 0.1% in July. The ONS said a flurry of new car models helped the motor industry recover ground lost earlier in the year.
The news came as the second of the UK’s new generation of aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales, was officially named in a ceremony at Rosyth Naval Dockyard on Friday. Liam Fox, the trade secretary, said 90% of the suppliers for the construction of the £3bn boat and its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, were based in the UK.
Set against the positive picture for manufacturing, there was worse news for the construction sector. Output dipped by 1.2% in July, the fourth consecutive month of contraction, while new orders fell to the lowest level since 2014 following an 8% slump.
In a damaging development for the government, housing orders were down almost 10% on a year ago with public housing the worst affected.
Howard Archer, the chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club forecasting group, described the trade, construction and manufacturing data as a “mixed bag” that showed the upbeat signals from some manufacturing industry surveys was starting to register in official data, though the trade and construction data “point to a UK economy still struggling to break out of sluggish growth”.
ONS senior statistician Kate Davies said: “Manufacturing remains relatively subdued since the start of the year, though July showed the first significant monthly growth of 2017, with car production increasing partly thanks to new models rolling off the production lines. The usual period of summer maintenance of North Sea oil platforms also failed to materialise for a second month running.
Lee Hopley, the chief economist at EEF, the manufacturers’ trade body, said there was some good news from the export figures, which revealed “robust numbers on manufactured exports”.
She said: “Double-digit year-on-year growth is carrying through to the start of the second half of the year. But the need to import materials and components at the same rate means the overall deficit isn’t budging.”
Industrial production appears to be helping to bolster GDP growth after the worst start to the year since 2012. The economy is expected to have grown by 0.4% in the three months to the end of August, according to NIESR. While that’s still below the long run trend of about 0.6%, it’s an improvement on the three months to the end of July, when the economy grew by just 0.2%.
The mixed signals on the economy add to the conundrum facing interest rate setters at the Bank of England as they prepare to meet on Thursday. Rising inflation, hitting 2.6% in July and expected to head higher over the coming months, would usually be enough for Threadneedle Street to put up its base interest rate.
But weak growth and the stuttering Brexit talks will probably convince them to stay put, according to economists. Philip Shaw, of City bank Investec, said the monetary policy committee will probably keep rates steady until 2019, while a rate hike this year is “very unlikely”.
Leave a Reply