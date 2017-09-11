The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed its intention to partner with Israel to learn new water technology. This, it said, was part of efforts to improve water resources management in Nigeria,

Minister of Water Resources, Mr Suleiman Adamu, made this known during a meeting with the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria and the Permanent Representative to ECOWAS, Mr Guy Feldman, on Thursday, September 7, 2017, in Abuja.

The Minister said Federal Government was interested in learning the new technology of water management from the Water Technology and Environmental Control Exhibition and Conference (WATEC) scheduled to hold in Israel in September.

The Minister said, “We are economically water scarce country, that is to say, we have the water but we have problem managing water.”According to the Minister, there is a lot to learn about integrated water resources management especially waste water, agric water, and irrigation.

“There are opportunities for seeing new technology that can be adaptable to our situation in the country,” he said.

In his response, the Ambassador of Israel to Nigeria, Mr Guy Feldman said Nigeria and Israel have been working together for years and want Nigeria to learn from Israel.

“We have a lot of solutions we want to share and help Nigeria. Today, Israel is reusing 86% of its waste water, pumping it back to the sea,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Ibrahim Musa expressed his delight by the invitation of Nigeria to Israel to participate in the upcoming exhibition and conference.

