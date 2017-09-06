Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
U.S Envoy Backs Return of Seized Church Bells to Philippines
Information reaching us has it that the United States’ top diplomat to the Philippines on Tuesday supported calls for the return of three church bells seized by U.S. soldiers as spoils of war more than a century ago.
“I believe it’s the right thing to do and I really do hope that we will be able to return the bells soon,’’ Ambassador Sung Kim told a news conference in Manila.
He added that there was “ongoing discussion within the U.S. Government and the Philippine Government to try and facilitate the return of these bells as quickly as possible.”
In July, Philippine President, Rodrigo Duterte, asked the U.S. to return the church bells, which were taken from the town of Balangiga in the eastern province of Samar in 1901, during the U.S. colonisation of the Philippines.
The bells, which are revered in the Philippines as a symbol of its struggle for independence, were used to signal an attack by Filipino insurgents against U.S. soldiers occupying Balangiga.
More than 40 U.S. soldiers were killed in the insurgent attack, prompting retaliation by the U.S. Army which ordered the killing of every male over 10 years old.
Two of the bells are displayed at Francis E Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The third bell is housed with a U.S. Army regiment in South Korea.
Efforts have been made by the Philippine government and the Catholic Church to seek the return of the church bells since the mid-1990s, but they remain in the possession of the U.S. (dpa/NAN)
