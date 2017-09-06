Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Future Project, Microsoft Launch Accelerate LABS To Support Nigerian Start-ups
The Future Project, in partnership with Microsoft Nigeria, has officially announced the launch of Accelerate LABS, an initiative to bolster the country’s economic development through enterprise development and technology incubation.
Themed ‘Activating Small and Medium Scale Enterprises’, the goal of the project is to equip 2,500 youths across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria through trainings and funds to build socially inclined, high profit, and highly competitive enterprise capable of impacting the economy.
Speaking during the launch, the Hakeem Adeniji-Adele, representing the Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Nigeria, Ifeanyi Amah, stated Microsoft’s intention to further focus on supporting viable and scalable businesses that would spur economic growth in Nigeria.
“Microsoft recognises the creativity and intelligence of young Nigerian minds, which fully informs our support of this initiative to empower startups in realising their full potentials, while also boosting the local economy through education, employment and entrepreneurship”, said Hakeem. “With this project, we are leveraging on the demand for better and effective technology to teach young Nigerians how to better themselves, their families and their communities.”
Each geo political zone would be represented by a host state that will serve as a hub to incubate these businesses. Accelerate LABS will be in three streams, with the training of the first stream starting this September, and covering a period of 3 months.
Each stream will include 3 weeks training session, 4 weeks mentoring session, 3 weeks research and practice and a demo day for pitching of business ideas to prospective investors.
“The Future Project is expanding on Accelerate LABS to build and empower young citizens that are willing to contribute to the development Nigeria. With the new businesses that will be supported through trainings and funds, there are immense opportunities to create jobs and also provide young entrepreneurs wider access to useful knowledge and strategies in building more successful businesses,” said Bukonla Adebakin, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, The Future Project.
Giving his keynote speech, Founder, Sahara Group, Tonye Cole, admonished young entrepreneurs to develop resilience and patience during tough times, emphasizing that their objectives will be difficult to achieve unless they “find their rightful places in the society and invest in themselves”.
Leave a Reply