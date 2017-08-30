Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Please Beware of Prohibited Export items, NAHCO warns workers
Lagos- The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, Mrs. Folashade Ode, has urged workers of the company to be vigilant and show dedication to duty.
Ode said every worker must update themselves about prohibited items on the export list so as to guide against taking them from shippers.
According to her, these items, as published on the website of the Nigeria Customs Service are maize, timber (rough or sawn), raw hides and skin (including wet blue and all unfinished leather) H.S. Codes 4101.2000.00 – 4108.9200.00, scrap metals and unprocessed rubber latex and rubber lumps.
Others are artefacts and antiquities, and wildlife animals classified as endangered species and their products such as crocodile elephant, lizard, eagle, monkey, zebra and lion, among others.
She was quoted to have said this in a statement by the Manager, Communications and Corporate Services, NAHCO, Mr. Tayo Ajakaye, while on a visit to some units within the company.
Ode who was named the MD/CEO in an acting capacity in a notice received at the Nigerian Stock Exchange on August 7, 2017, told the workers at the export warehouse of the company that they should at all times adhere strictly to the guidelines governing the exportation of cargoes through the warehouse.
“NAHCO has never and will never accept to export any item on the list of prohibited items including donkey skin. You should always be on your guard,” she said.
Ode also stated that the excellent state of the NAHCO warehouse was what made it the first port of air cargo export in the country and advised the workers to make good use of the facility.
