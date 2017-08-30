Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
6 Ways To Minimise Business Startup Risks
If you are the owner of a startup, you are definitely a risk-taker. The danger here is that you may become comfortable with taking a risk that you can sometimes ignore smart and simple ways to minimise the impact of any potential failure. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency highlights seven ways to reduce startup risks. Applying this will lessen the chances of your business failing.
Diversify your income
You must not depend on one source of income as a business man. The reason for having multiple sources is to cushion the effect of business failure.
Save more money
When you build a business, there is nothing more comforting than having a savings account. This will come handy when times are tough. Importantly, you should never go on a spending spree especially when your business is booming.
Do a market research
You must never start a business without doing a market research. This is will give you an idea of your target users/audience as well as determine the sustainability of your product.
Business forecast
You do not need superpowers to make a business forecast. There are basic things you can predict including when you are going to run out of cash, periods when turnover will slow and when you have to cut cost. If you cannot do this, you can employ an expert.
Work hard
As an entrepreneur, you have to work round-the-clock. Despite this, you have to ensure that you do not only work hard but work smarter. In addition, you must find a work-life balance to prevent entrepreneurial burnout.
Insure against risks
As a startup, the last thing you will think of is insurance. This is because you are probably bootstrapping to run your enterprise. Regardless, you should still insure your properties in case the business fails. It will prevent you from losing everything.
