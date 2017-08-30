Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
4 Fast Ways To Attract New Customers To Your Business
Attracting new customers to your business can be tasking, especially when your business operates in a competitive industry. However, there are some helpful ways to attract new customers to your business quickly. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 4 of these ways.
Have a Precise Definition of Your Target Audience
Many businesses find it difficult to attract new customers because they simply don’t know their target audience well. This is why some businesses approach their target audience in ways that are less than appealing and that delivers weak results in terms of attracting the audience to their business. It’s necessary for businesses to first create a detailed profile of their target audience so it can develop more effective strategies for attracting them.Have a Flash SaleAnother way to attract customers quickly is to put up a flash sale. This gets your business the immediate attention of your target audience and helps to create a memorable event in your customers’ subconscious mind.
Strategic Alliance
This is one step above a partnership and basically involves a commitment between two or more businesses to produce streams of referral business for the business ventures involved. An example of this is, when a Web designer and an ad agency send each other referrals for clients who need the others’ added service.
Consider Direct Response Marketing
This type of marketing reaches out to customers using tactics aimed at encouraging them to complete a specific action related to a business’ product or service. Direct response marketing can be done by creating ads and marketing materials that attract a business’ target audience by giving them something of value, giving them something for free or by creating compelling messages that illustrate that the business venture is the fastest, cheapest and best option to meet their needs.
