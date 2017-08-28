Ecobank Nigeria has reviewed upwards the daily limit that customers can spend with their naira MasterCards for international transactions by 333 per cent to allow its customers ease in transactions when making purchases abroad.

With this review, the spending limits currently applicable for customers, using an Ecobank naira MasterCard, for international spend on Point of Sale (PoS) and online channels was raised from $300 to $1,000 for its standard card holders, $750 to $2500 for its gold card holders and $1000 to $3000 for platinum customers.

Head, Cards and E-Banking, Tunde Kuponiyi, said the review was a deliberate effort to meet and cater for customers’ expectations, stating that, it would further ease the burden of customers making purchases outside the country.According to him, ‘this is a response to customers’ growing demand for higher limits. It allows our customers to continue to access their Ecobank naira denominated cards abroad and online with no undue stress. As a bank, we hold our customers in high esteem. We listen to them and always set out to meet and surpass their expectations at all times.’’

He restated the bank’s determination and commitment to meeting the banking and financing needs of all its customers.

Kuponiyi further said “customers can get instant cards within two minutes in any Ecobank branch, and that card is automatically enabled for value added services and online transactions both locally and abroad.

Foreign currency denominated MasterCard debit cards, USD, GBP and EUR, can also be used to spend directly from domiciliary accounts.”

It could be recalled that Ecobank first reviewed its card limits, upwards, for international spend in July this year.

