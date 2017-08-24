Are you thinking to start a business that provides hydroponic growing system? The need of the business arises as many people want to have organic food. Organic food is healthy, free from pesticides and tasty. Hydroponics plays a very important role to motivate the people to grow organic food on their own.

There is increasing demand for food while the soil resources are same. We require food that is free from chemicals and rich in nutrients. The food is becoming costly and is not safe to the health. Therefore people want to grow food that is healthy and safe.

The role of hydroponics in growing organic food and increasing the yield

• The vegetables and fruits are grown without soil. The plants are grown in sand, gravel, and most culture that provide nutrients to the roots. It is investigated that hydroponic yields 25% more crops and four times increase in the number of crops.

• Pests and diseases are related to soil. Growing plants in waterward off these threats. Therefore, use of pesticides gets drastically reduced. Food is produced with minimal exposure to chemicals.

• Hydroponic farming focuses on the growth of vegetables and fruits. The farmers can control the supply of nutrients, air, and water to the roots. Thus, the crops grow at a high rate as compared with conventional farming.

• 80 to 95 percent of water can be saved. Weeding is not required

• The plants can be grown at the rooftop, indoor and warehouse.

• This method of growing food is environment- friendly. Organic farming through hydroponic system reduces pollution. It protects the environment and eco-system from harmful chemicals

• The organic food is the requirement for keeping our children safe and healthy.

Business Tips for Success

Hydroponics is a better alternative to the conventional growing methods. It uses water-rich in nutrient rather than soil for the growth of plants. This business requires special attention to make it successful.

• You must be aware of hydroponics techniques as it is very technical. You must be well-informed about quantity and quality of the produce. Detailed knowledge of how to control the inputs like nutrients, water, temperature, and air.

• Selecting the right and specific business model for your business is quite essential. If you want to produce large volumes, then sufficient resources are required to make it profitable.

• You must identify your customers and provide the hydroponic growing system according to their requirement.

• The initial cost of investing in agriculture business of hydroponics may be high. You will require irrigation equipment, greenhouses, systems for climate control and tunnels. Without adequate and right equipment it is not possible to make your business successful.

• If you are not an experienced hydroponics businessman, then start a small-scale business. With increasing market experience, you can expand your business.

• If you are looking for investors, then prepare the best business plan for your hydroponic business.

Things to be taken into consideration while starting Hydroponic business

• When you plan to start your business, have a look at the competitors in your location. Prepare a SWOT analysis of your competitors. This will help you to overcome their weakness and threats. You can build your strengths and grab the opportunities.

• Speak to the people who are in this business. You can take the advice with a person who is outside your location.

• Many of the business fail due to weak financial planning. You must do the proper planning of financial risks and opportunities associated with your business.

• You must identify who your customers are and how to target them. There are two ways of marketing. Direct Marketing – You can sell directly to customers with high profit. It is best for small establishments. Wholesale – It involves the role of intermediaries. It is best for larger establishments

• If you are thinking of acquiring a hydroponic business, then do the proper analysis. Deep understanding of its assets, earnings, and loss is a must.

• You can also start your business by adopting the route of franchising. Analyze every aspect that is related to the franchising business of hydroponics.

Advantages of Hydroponics over Other Methods

• You can grow un-seasonal crops in a controlled environment. The yield can be increased by growing the crops in a greenhouse.

• Crops can be grown all year round. Also, they can be grown in Polar Regions or desserts. It can easily satisfy the demand of the market. The medium, nutrient solution and roots must be kept in a container. The plants can also be grown in a plastic roof.

• A large quantity of food can be grown in a small area.

You must start this business as it is very profitable in the long run. Creating an organic garden free from harmful chemicals is the biggest advantage. Hydroponic growing systems are the future of agriculture.

