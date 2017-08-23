Payment Service provider, Western Union, has announced the launch of a new consumer promotion, ‘Western Union Mega Promo,’ that will see the company give away two new cars to its lucky customers, while 50 others would go home with consolatory prizes in the promo, scheduled to end by the end of August, this year.

Designed specifically for Nigerian consumers who conduct outbound money transfer transactions, the promo, according to the company is an initiative, designed to reward Nigerian customers for their unflinching loyalty to the brand.

Speaking on the promo, the company’s Vice President for Africa, Aida Diarra, stated that the company which began its journey in Nigeria over two decades ago, had helped connect Nigerians to their loved ones by moving money for education, healthcare, and regular support, amongst many others.“Rewarding our consumers is important to Western Union, and a part of what we do. We recently concluded our Western Union Easter Promotion which was highly successful. This time around, we have stepped it up several notches by giving away new cars and other high-value prizes,” she added.

