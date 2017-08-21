It was exciting moments for retailers of Dangote Cement as the management of Dangote Cement Plc at the weekend redeemed the prizes won by the customers and splashed them with thousands of cement bags and branded containers worth N480 million in the on-going Dangote Cement Retailers Bonanza, season two.

No less than 10 retailers who have emerged as star winners from the Company’s West region claimed their prizes at the weekend with some going home with 1200 bags of cement with 40 ft container and others winning 600 bags with 20 ft containers.

Amid pomp and pageantry, members of the Company management moved from locations to locations in a carnival like procession to deliver the products and containers to each of the winners at their business locations, mostly markets to the surprise of many other traders.Leader of the team, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the West Regional Sales Director, said the decision to take the products to the retailers in their respective place of trade was to prove that the bonanza was not a fluke but real and that no sacrifice is too much for the Company to bear for its retailers.

She explained that the Dangote Cement management designed the bonanza to reward it’s loyal retailers and help them shore up their businesses, saying this is why it has also included containers in the winning package.

Said Mrs Sanni, “We are passionate about the wellbeing of the businesses of our retailers because together with our distributors they make our own business to thrive and this is why the company thought of a way to reward them, motivate them to sell more. Only Dangote can do this in this sector, no other company. We are always a trail blazer.

“We have also made provision for containers as part of the winning package because we take seriously the issue of storage, we our retailer buys cement of up to 300 and wins 1200 bags, we surely need to provide where they will store it, this is what we have done with the containers and they are happy with this”

