Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Dangote Cement Plc Gives Away N500m Cement To Retailers In New Bonanza
It was exciting moments for retailers of Dangote Cement as the management of Dangote Cement Plc at the weekend redeemed the prizes won by the customers and splashed them with thousands of cement bags and branded containers worth N480 million in the on-going Dangote Cement Retailers Bonanza, season two.
No less than 10 retailers who have emerged as star winners from the Company’s West region claimed their prizes at the weekend with some going home with 1200 bags of cement with 40 ft container and others winning 600 bags with 20 ft containers.
Amid pomp and pageantry, members of the Company management moved from locations to locations in a carnival like procession to deliver the products and containers to each of the winners at their business locations, mostly markets to the surprise of many other traders.Leader of the team, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the West Regional Sales Director, said the decision to take the products to the retailers in their respective place of trade was to prove that the bonanza was not a fluke but real and that no sacrifice is too much for the Company to bear for its retailers.
She explained that the Dangote Cement management designed the bonanza to reward it’s loyal retailers and help them shore up their businesses, saying this is why it has also included containers in the winning package.
Said Mrs Sanni, “We are passionate about the wellbeing of the businesses of our retailers because together with our distributors they make our own business to thrive and this is why the company thought of a way to reward them, motivate them to sell more. Only Dangote can do this in this sector, no other company. We are always a trail blazer.
“We have also made provision for containers as part of the winning package because we take seriously the issue of storage, we our retailer buys cement of up to 300 and wins 1200 bags, we surely need to provide where they will store it, this is what we have done with the containers and they are happy with this”
