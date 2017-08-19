Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
After publishing the list of the Nigeria Customs approved and prohibited commodities export from Nigeria. I got several phone calls from my readers at Naijabizcom.com asking for a list of Items they can Export from Nigeria to other countries and Make huge profits in Dollars, Euros and Pound Starling.
If you are searching for items to export from Nigeria and make profit, don’t look too far because I have compiled a list of most profitable commodities on can export from Nigeria to other countries.List of 30 Fast Selling Items You Can Export From Nigeria - CLICK TO TWEET Click To Tweet
List of 30 Fast Selling Items You Can Export From Nigeria
The List below contains 30 plus exportable items like Food stuffs, Solid Minerals, Arts and Craft work.
List of Food Stuff export from Nigeria:
1. Palm Oil
2. Vegetables (Fresh/Dry)
3. Melon (Egusi)
4. Ogbono Seeds
5. Cashew Nut
6. Ginger
7. Garlic
8. Zobo Leave
9. Yam
10. Plantain
11. Pepper
12. Cocoa
13. Bitter Kola
14. Kola Nut
15. Garri
16. Dried Fish
17. Yam Flour
18. Cassava Flour
19. Plantain Flour
20. Coco Yam
21. Walnut
22. Palm Fruit (Banga)
23. Bread Fruit ( Ukwa)
24. Aligator Pepper
25. Local Seasoning
26. Locust Beans
27. Beans
28. Local Rice
29. Crayfish
30. Ground Nut
31. Edible Local Chalks (Nzu)
32. Sesame Seeds
33. Millet
34. Soybeans
35. Locust Beans
36. Snails/Periwinkles
37. Crabs/Shrimps
List of Herbs export from Nigeria
1. Herbal Products (Medicine/Soap)
2. Tiger Nuts
3. Hibiscus Flower
4. Moringa Seed
5. Donkey Skin
6. Nigerian Made Shoes (Aba Made Shoes)
7. Nigerian Made Fabrics (Adire, Akwete, Aso Oke, etc.)
8. Shea Butter
List of Solid Minerals export from Nigeria
1. Bitumen
2. Char Coal
3. Lime Stone
4. Iron Ore
5. Lead Zinc
6. Kaolin
Arts and Craft
1. Locally Designed Beeds
2. Home Video/Audio Cds
3. Locally Published Books
4. Broom
5. Locally Made Weaves
This list of List of 30 Fast Selling Items You Can Export from Nigeria above will serve as a guide to help all new comers to know what to export from Nigeria and make profit in hard currencies.
