After publishing the list of the Nigeria Customs approved and prohibited commodities export from Nigeria. I got several phone calls from my readers at Naijabizcom.com asking for a list of Items they can Export from Nigeria to other countries and Make huge profits in Dollars, Euros and Pound Starling.

If you are searching for items to export from Nigeria and make profit, don’t look too far because I have compiled a list of most profitable commodities on can export from Nigeria to other countries.

List of 30 Fast Selling Items You Can Export From Nigeria

The List below contains 30 plus exportable items like Food stuffs, Solid Minerals, Arts and Craft work.

List of Food Stuff export from Nigeria:

1. Palm Oil

2. Vegetables (Fresh/Dry)

3. Melon (Egusi)

4. Ogbono Seeds

5. Cashew Nut

6. Ginger

7. Garlic

8. Zobo Leave

9. Yam

10. Plantain

11. Pepper

12. Cocoa

13. Bitter Kola

14. Kola Nut

15. Garri

16. Dried Fish

17. Yam Flour

18. Cassava Flour

19. Plantain Flour

20. Coco Yam

21. Walnut

22. Palm Fruit (Banga)

23. Bread Fruit ( Ukwa)

24. Aligator Pepper

25. Local Seasoning

26. Locust Beans

27. Beans

28. Local Rice

29. Crayfish

30. Ground Nut

31. Edible Local Chalks (Nzu)

32. Sesame Seeds

33. Millet

34. Soybeans

36. Snails/Periwinkles

37. Crabs/Shrimps

List of Herbs export from Nigeria

1. Herbal Products (Medicine/Soap)

2. Tiger Nuts

3. Hibiscus Flower

4. Moringa Seed

5. Donkey Skin

6. Nigerian Made Shoes (Aba Made Shoes)

7. Nigerian Made Fabrics (Adire, Akwete, Aso Oke, etc.)

8. Shea Butter

List of Solid Minerals export from Nigeria

1. Bitumen

2. Char Coal

3. Lime Stone

4. Iron Ore

5. Lead Zinc

6. Kaolin

Arts and Craft

1. Locally Designed Beeds

2. Home Video/Audio Cds

3. Locally Published Books

4. Broom

5. Locally Made Weaves

This list of List of 30 Fast Selling Items You Can Export from Nigeria above will serve as a guide to help all new comers to know what to export from Nigeria and make profit in hard currencies.

