Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
AXA Mansard Insurance Recommences Annuity Business
AXA Mansard Insurance plc, one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria and a member of the AXA Group, a global leader in insurance and asset management, has recommenced the sale of Annuities nationwide in line with the joint guidelines released by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
AXA Mansard’s Annuity offering ensures regular payments in retirement for the duration of a person’s life providing security and peace of mind.
Mr. Kunle Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer, in a comment on the development, said, “We are pleased to recommence sales of our annuity products. We welcome the opportunity to continue our business relationship with all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and our business partners nationwide in providing this much needed service to the Nigeria public, who will benefit from the strength, expertise and security of AXA Mansard and the AXA Group.”AXA Mansard Insurance is an early pioneer of the annuity business in Nigeria, obtaining its license back in 2007 and commencing sales activities in 2010. The company has since grown its portfolio over the last seven years.
However, in October 2016, PenCom communicated to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), its resolve to bring annuity assets of insurance companies under the custody of Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs), culminating in a joint circular issued on March 20, 2017 by both NAICOM and PenCom directing all life insurance companies underwriting Life Annuity business under the Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 “to transfer all annuity assets under their custody to licensed PFCs as mandated by the pension law”.
The Circular stated that the PFCs shall have custody of annuity funds, and directed insurance companies underwriting annuity to transfer such funds to PFCs of their choice. In line with this, the approval and release of funds for annuity requests was put on hold until insurance companies open operational accounts with PFCs to receive new premium.
Today, AXA Mansard is in compliance with these requirements and the company has expressed confidence in its ability to meet all annuity commitments.
Ahmed further stated that: “We assure all our customers that their annuity payments will continue to be met as at when due, and we appreciate our customers for their continued patronage.”
“In line with our Group’s principle of being more of a partner than a payer, we will be unveiling some valued added services for our retirees in due course”.
AXA Mansard is a member of the AXA Group, a global leader in insurance and asset management. AXA Mansard Insurance plc is rated B+ by A.M. Best (2016) for Financial Strength.
The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries: AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited, and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited
– Independent
Leave a Reply