Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
African Business Education Initiative for Youth (ABE Initiative) 2018 Master’s Degree & Internship Program for Africans (Fully Funded to Japan)
Master’s Degree and Internship Program of the African Business Education Initiative for Youth (ABE Initiative) Batch Five.
At the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V), held in Yokohama in 2013, Japan’s Government stated its policy of promoting support for the ongoing dynamic growth of Africa with stronger public-private partnerships. In his speech, Japanese Prime Minister Abe announced the “African Business Education Initiative for Youth (hereafter, referred to as the “ABE Initiative”), a strategic five-year plan providing 1,000 youths in Africa with opportunities to study at Japanese universities as well as do internships at Japanese enterprises. Prior to the TICAD V, Japanese industries, including the Federation of Economic Organizations (KEIDANREN) and the Japanese government, had made a joint recommendation for TICAD V at “Public-Private Council for the Promotion of TICADV“.
The objective of the ABE Initiative master’s degree and internship program is to support young personnel who have the potential to contribute to the development of industries in Africa. This program offers opportunities for young African men and women to study at master’s courses in Japanese universities as international students (hereafter referred to as participants) and experience internships at Japanese enterprises.
The aim is for them to develop effective skills in order for them to contribute to various fields. Beyond acquisition of skills and knowledge, this program also intends to cultivate excellent personnel who can recognize and understand the contexts of Japanese society and systems of Japanese enterprises. The expected outcome of the program is a network of potential contributors to the development of African industries who will also lead Japanese businesses to engage further in economic activities in Africa.
Target Participants
Target participants are from among the following three types of personnel.
Persons from the Private Sector
Young individuals who are or will be involved in economic activities in the local private sector maintaining and developing strong ties with Japanese companies.
Governmental Officials
Young officials, such as civil servants, who take part in governance and policy-making in order to enhance industries to whose development Japanese companies can contribute, and has a recommendation by a Japanese company.
Educators
Young individuals who are responsible for educating in Higher Education and TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) institutions in Africa, in order to enhance capacity building in related industries, and has a recommendation by a Japanese company.
Eligible applicants
Citizens of one of the 54 African countries
Between 22 and 39 years old (as of April 1st in the year of you arrival in Japan)
A bachelor’s degree
Applicants from government sectors/ educators who have both of the following:
-At least 6 months working experience at their current organization -Permission from their current organization to apply
Have adequate English proficiency, both in written and oral communication (IELTS score of over 5.5 is preferred)
Clearly understand the objective of this program and have a strong will to contribute to the industrial development of their country while broadening and strengthening the linkage between their country and Japan
Not currently applying or planning to apply to scholarship programs offered by other organizations
Have good health condition, both physically and mentally, to complete the program
Benefits:
JICA will provide the following expenses for participant of the program which is equivalent to similar JICA schemes.
Tuition at Japanese university master’s degree programs (and research student)
Allowances for living expenses, outfit, shipping etc.
A round-trip airfare
Expenses for support programs during the study in Japan, including the costs of observation tours and internship Other costs should be covered by the participants’ organizations or
other individuals.
Fields of Study at Japanese Universities
In this program, participants will be accepted in any field of study for master’s courses at Japanese universities while engineering,agriculture and economics/business administration
are specified as key fields.
Proposed research topics must be relevant to the program objectives to form network of potential contributors to the development of African industries, who have strong ties with
Japanese companies
Internship at Japanese Private Companies
All participants are expected to do internships at Japanese companies during summer break.
Summer Internship opportunity is MANDATORY and will be arranged by matching between your availability and offers from companies. Post-Graduation Internship can be arranged ONLY IF a Japanese company offers you the opportunity. Maximum period of Post Graduation Internship is 6 months starting from your graduation
Selection Procedures (5th Batch)
* There are no fees to be charged directly by JICA/JICE during the selection process.
* Any costs incurred during the selection procedures including travel expenses,
documents preparation (photos, official notification etc.) and any other personal expenses
will NOT BE COVERED by JICA/JICE but should be covered by an applicant.
Duration
5th Batch participant group’s stay in Japan [Standard Timetable ] : September, 2018 – September, 2021- 6 months as a research student if necessary
1 or 2 years as a master’s student
About 2 weeks internship in summer break for all participants and up to 6 months internship after graduation for the participants who get offers of internship opportunities by Japanese companies.
Application Procedure:
In the nine countries (i.e. Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal,
South Africa and Tanzania), where a large number of applicants and Japanese companies doing business in those countries are expected, applicants may contact JICA offices to obtain necessary information and application forms. In other countries, in principle, application procedures will start by JICA overseas offices’ contact with the respective countries’ governments to provide detailed information of the program.
Application Documents:
General Information (5th Batch) (PDF/542KB)
1-(1) Application Form (Excel/141KB)
1-(1) Annex1_Current and Previous Work experience (Word/21.2KB)
1-(1) Annex2. Career Plan after Graduation (Word/19.4KB)
1-(1) Annex3. Research Plan (Word/24.6KB)
1-(2) Recommendation Letter (Word/46.0KB)
2-(1) Instructions (PDF/1.78MB)
2-(2) University Information for the Applicants (PDF/198KB)
2-(3) Contact Information (PDF/287KB)
Application Deadline: October 2017
For More Information:
Visit the Official Webpage of the African Business Education Initiative for Youth
Leave a Reply