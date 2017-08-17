Master’s Degree and Internship Program of the African Business Education Initiative for Youth (ABE Initiative) Batch Five.

At the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD V), held in Yokohama in 2013, Japan’s Government stated its policy of promoting support for the ongoing dynamic growth of Africa with stronger public-private partnerships. In his speech, Japanese Prime Minister Abe announced the “African Business Education Initiative for Youth (hereafter, referred to as the “ABE Initiative”), a strategic five-year plan providing 1,000 youths in Africa with opportunities to study at Japanese universities as well as do internships at Japanese enterprises. Prior to the TICAD V, Japanese industries, including the Federation of Economic Organizations (KEIDANREN) and the Japanese government, had made a joint recommendation for TICAD V at “Public-Private Council for the Promotion of TICADV“.

The objective of the ABE Initiative master’s degree and internship program is to support young personnel who have the potential to contribute to the development of industries in Africa. This program offers opportunities for young African men and women to study at master’s courses in Japanese universities as international students (hereafter referred to as participants) and experience internships at Japanese enterprises.

The aim is for them to develop effective skills in order for them to contribute to various fields. Beyond acquisition of skills and knowledge, this program also intends to cultivate excellent personnel who can recognize and understand the contexts of Japanese society and systems of Japanese enterprises. The expected outcome of the program is a network of potential contributors to the development of African industries who will also lead Japanese businesses to engage further in economic activities in Africa.

Target Participants

Target participants are from among the following three types of personnel.

Persons from the Private Sector

Young individuals who are or will be involved in economic activities in the local private sector maintaining and developing strong ties with Japanese companies.

Governmental Officials

Young officials, such as civil servants, who take part in governance and policy-making in order to enhance industries to whose development Japanese companies can contribute, and has a recommendation by a Japanese company.

Educators

Young individuals who are responsible for educating in Higher Education and TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) institutions in Africa, in order to enhance capacity building in related industries, and has a recommendation by a Japanese company.

Eligible applicants

Citizens of one of the 54 African countries

Between 22 and 39 years old (as of April 1st in the year of you arrival in Japan)

A bachelor’s degree

Applicants from government sectors/ educators who have both of the following:

-At least 6 months working experience at their current organization -Permission from their current organization to apply

Have adequate English proficiency, both in written and oral communication (IELTS score of over 5.5 is preferred)

Clearly understand the objective of this program and have a strong will to contribute to the industrial development of their country while broadening and strengthening the linkage between their country and Japan

Not currently applying or planning to apply to scholarship programs offered by other organizations

Have good health condition, both physically and mentally, to complete the program

Benefits:

JICA will provide the following expenses for participant of the program which is equivalent to similar JICA schemes.

Tuition at Japanese university master’s degree programs (and research student)

Allowances for living expenses, outfit, shipping etc.

A round-trip airfare

Expenses for support programs during the study in Japan, including the costs of observation tours and internship Other costs should be covered by the participants’ organizations or

other individuals.

Fields of Study at Japanese Universities

In this program, participants will be accepted in any field of study for master’s courses at Japanese universities while engineering,agriculture and economics/business administration

are specified as key fields.

Proposed research topics must be relevant to the program objectives to form network of potential contributors to the development of African industries, who have strong ties with

Japanese companies

Internship at Japanese Private Companies

All participants are expected to do internships at Japanese companies during summer break.

Summer Internship opportunity is MANDATORY and will be arranged by matching between your availability and offers from companies. Post-Graduation Internship can be arranged ONLY IF a Japanese company offers you the opportunity. Maximum period of Post Graduation Internship is 6 months starting from your graduation

Selection Procedures (5th Batch)

* There are no fees to be charged directly by JICA/JICE during the selection process.

* Any costs incurred during the selection procedures including travel expenses,

documents preparation (photos, official notification etc.) and any other personal expenses

will NOT BE COVERED by JICA/JICE but should be covered by an applicant.

Duration

5th Batch participant group’s stay in Japan [Standard Timetable ] : September, 2018 – September, 2021- 6 months as a research student if necessary

1 or 2 years as a master’s student

About 2 weeks internship in summer break for all participants and up to 6 months internship after graduation for the participants who get offers of internship opportunities by Japanese companies.

Application Procedure:

In the nine countries (i.e. Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal,

South Africa and Tanzania), where a large number of applicants and Japanese companies doing business in those countries are expected, applicants may contact JICA offices to obtain necessary information and application forms. In other countries, in principle, application procedures will start by JICA overseas offices’ contact with the respective countries’ governments to provide detailed information of the program.

Application Documents:

General Information (5th Batch) (PDF/542KB)

1-(1) Application Form (Excel/141KB)

1-(1) Annex1_Current and Previous Work experience (Word/21.2KB)

1-(1) Annex2. Career Plan after Graduation (Word/19.4KB)

1-(1) Annex3. Research Plan (Word/24.6KB)

1-(2) Recommendation Letter (Word/46.0KB)

2-(1) Instructions (PDF/1.78MB)

2-(2) University Information for the Applicants (PDF/198KB)

2-(3) Contact Information (PDF/287KB)

Application Deadline: October 2017

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the African Business Education Initiative for Youth

