Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
Financial Sector Loans to Housing Development Yet to Pick up -NIA
The volume of financial packages in the forms of loans and mortgage finances, which Nigerian banks traditionally provide to the country’s housing industry remain very low and yet to pick up from the country’s decent into an economic recession, the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) has indicated.
According to NIA, though the federal government had insisted that Nigeria was on her way out recession, the impact of the recession on the country’s housing industry, have rather remained extremely harsh, and could cut down the sector’s contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, to intimate journalists of the programme of events for its forthcoming annual ‘Archibuilt’ conference and exhibition in Abuja, the NIA explained that activities in Nigeria’s housing sector have remained stagnant while banks’ financial services to operators and consumers have also slowed down.The Secretary of Archibuilt Development Services Limited (ADSL), an arm of the NIA responsible for the conference, Mr. Sani Saulawa, explained that like other sectors of the Nigerian economy, the country’s recession affected the housing sector, which he noted has had a lot of its projects suspended by promoters.
Saulawa, equally noted that the situation was the same with governments’ projects at all levels in the country, while private individuals have been denied loans to finance their acquisition of houses.
He stated that the housing sector was traditionally an immense contributor to the national GDP, with the last been about 12 per cent. He however noted that the development could cut down the sector’s percentage to the national GDP for a while.
“When your income starts dwindling, the first thing you do is to suspend all capital projects. On personal level, if you intend to buy car or build houses, you suspend it. This is exactly what is happening even at the national level,” said Saulawa.
He further stated: “While there is recession, the government whether national or state or local level or even corporate organisations will start shedding or suspend capital projects that were ongoing. This is exactly what has being happening in the last two years. This industry has being undergoing a lot of experiences and of course, construction processes in some buildings have already stopped, and those projects on the drawing boards are stagnant because there is no money.”
“The building and construction industry activities are almost at standstill and that is what is happening. Nevertheless, we haven’t given up while this is going on because we have to find a way to contribute our quota to the nation because the industry contribute up to 12 per cent of the national GDP, unfortunately the industry has not being doing very well.
“Also, the financial sector have not being finding it easy as well, therefore they have not being giving loans as they should for the development of projects in our industry, and that is another shocker for us. Generally, we have not being finding it easy,” Saulawa added.
thisdaylive
Leave a Reply