Kaduna,Nigeria — The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in collaboration with C. Hassan Consultancy Ltd. has commenced a refresher training of 400 unemployed youths in Kaduna state on agricultural skills for gainful employment.

The training, according to the Director-General of NDE, Dr. Nasiru M. Ladan is to impart on the trainees, skills such as crop production, livestock farming, processing, packaging, marketing along its value chain as well as basic agripreneural management.In his keynote address at the flag-off exercise, Ladan stated that the agricultural sector has a vast window of opportunities along its value chain; lamenting that the opportunities are yet to be fully tapped for job creation for the unemployed youths across the states.

According to him, Kaduna state was chosen to host the training because of its agrarian nature. He further noted that the training will help to encourage agripreneural/farmers to produce and process more food for local consumption and export. “This will at the long run make us self sufficient in food production and step up food security,” he added.

“The training is expected to be carried out in the three senatorial districts of the state. While Kaduna will train 140 participants, Zaria will train 130 and Kafanchan, 130 participants,” he said.

