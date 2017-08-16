Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
Bitter Kola Export Business in Nigeria, Invest N80, 000 & make 100 percent Profits
Do you know you can make 100percent profits when you invest just N80, 000 in exporting Bitter kola from Nigeria to Europe, America and Asia countries? More »
5 Ways To Start a Business while Working a Full-time Job
It’s not as impossible as you might think to start a business while working a 9-5 job. There are certain ways to make it work and Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 ways to start a business while working a full-time job.
Commitment is one of the major things that will help you get through the hard and difficult times of starting a business while working a full-time job. To help with commitment, you can write a list of all your necessary activities and prioritize them. Try to lessen your involvement with or the time you give to activities that are not very relevant, and invest that time in your new business venture. It might not be the most convenient thing, but you have be determined to sacrifice as much as you can to make it work, without jeopardizing your full-time job or spreading yourself too thin. This is why prioritizing your activities is very important.Consider Your Strengths, Interests and Weaknesses
To help you successfully start a business while working a full-time job, you should take an inventory of your strengths, interests and weaknesses. Your strengths and interests can culminate in you having some of the necessary skills to drive your business success. For the skills you don’t have but are necessary for the success of your business (in other words, your areas of weakness), you can take time out to learn the skill, or outsource or hire someone else who has the required skill and can help you pick up the slack.
Be Sure to Validate Your Business Idea
This is very important because a business can’t be successful if there is a lack of market need for its offerings. You should thus ensure that you validate your business idea before starting a business based on it. A business needs a lot more than the passion of its founder to be successful and sustainable. Ensure your business concepts and product ideas are fully thought out, useful and properly researched, and that there is ongoing feedback from your customers or target audience about your product or service. This is one sure way to guarantee business growth.
Outsource as Much as You Can
You might have the skills to do virtually everything related to your business, but because of your full-time job, the fact is that you just don’t have the time. This is where outsourcing comes in, to help you pick up the slack and move your business forward. Focus on doing what you can do better than anyone else, and outsource the rest. To help save cost, you can consider outsourcing to people that will be willing to work for free or at a low cost. You can also consider offering some of the shares of your business to some of these people for coming on board, rather than paying them cash, if you consider the skills they are bringing into your business extremely valuable and vital to the growth of your business.
Try Not To Blur the Line Between Your Business Work and Your Full-Time Job
When push comes to shove, you’re still being paid to work for your employer so you should ensure that you take care of the work for your full-time job when you need to. Avoid abandoning the work for your full-time job to take care of your business work. Give to Caesar what’s Caesar’s.
