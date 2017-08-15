Dried Crayfish Export from Nigeria:Made Easy
Dried Crayfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian More »
How to export Ginger from Nigeria and Make Huge Profit
The demand for Ginger in the international market has gone up significantly because the root is now being used as raw material in manufacturing process. More »
Make Millions of Naira through Cashew Export from Nigeria.
The export of cashew nuts and other agricultural commodities from Nigeria is fast becoming very lucrative these days; More »
How To Export Smoked CatFish From Nigeria Without Stress
Smoked Catfish is one of the foodstuffs currently being exported from Nigeria to countries in Europe, America and Asian because Nigerians and other Africans there need it to cook their food. More »
How To Start Cocoa Export Business In Nigeria and Make Profit
You Too can start exporting Cocoa from Nigeria to buyers in the US, Europe and make up to 20% -30% as profit. More »
How To Export Moringa Seeds and Leaves From Nigeria (Step By Step)
Pharmaceutical, cosmetics industries and Individuals in China, the US, Germany, Canada, South Korea and European countries are looking for exporters who can supply Moringa seeds and Moringa leaves and get paid handsomely. More »
How To Start Pure water business In Nigeria
Sachet and bottled water production is one profitable business opportunity in Nigeria that has high return on investment if well managed. More »
How To Start Small Scale Poultry Farm in Nigeria (Feasibility studies)
The high demand for chicken meat and eggs has really proven that Poultry farming in Nigeria is indeed a very lucrative business More »
Livestock Feeds Production Business Feasibility Studies
Livestock feeds production is a very profitable business, the demand for animal feeds in ... You can start a small scale livestock feed production in Nigeria More »
Start A Profitable Groundnut Oil Production Business in Nigeria
The high demand for groundnut oil nationwide and the short fall in supply due to the ban on the importation of the product by the federal government of Nigeria has thus make Groundnut oil production business very lucrative. More »
London Stockbrokers Eye Nigeria’s Capital Market
There are strong indications that stockbrokers on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) are warming up to take advantage of investment opportunities in Nigeria’s capital market in view of its fast growing profile.
In a similar vein, the much awaited capacity building being anchored by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), United Kingdom, to launch Nigeria’s stockbrokers into the global space has commenced.
Commenting on Nigeria’s capital market at the commencement of the special training by CIS and CISI on commodity derivatives at the weekend, a global securities constraint and Fellow of CISI, Mr. Alan Burr, explained that Nigeria’s capital market, especially the NSE had become the focus of the international financial expert as the exchange is one of the fastest growing markets globally.
“Nigeria is a great interest because it is such a large and expanding economy. In that respect, its stock exchange reflects that and the good thing is that it is one of the fastest growing stock exchanges and the London investment community will be looking at it very closely,” Burr said.
According to him, CISI has a wide network internationally, hence, members of the CIS would benefit immensely from this network after the ongoing training. He commended Nigeria’s capital market professionals for their strong professional background.
Corroborating Burr, the President, CIS, Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe, explained the justification for the training thus: “Participants will have a first introduction to financial services regulation focusing on financial crime, insider trading and market abuse, and an understanding of ethical behaviour and acting with integrity.
“They will learn practical trading strategies and techniques in various commodity markets, understand core price drivers, characteristics of risks, rationale for investment and the use of commodity derivatives.
“They will have a broad understanding of the economic environment wherein the financial services industry operates and how economic activities are determined and managed in different economic and political systems,” Abe said.
Leave a Reply