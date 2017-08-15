There are strong indications that stockbrokers on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) are warming up to take advantage of investment opportunities in Nigeria’s capital market in view of its fast growing profile.

In a similar vein, the much awaited capacity building being anchored by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI), United Kingdom, to launch Nigeria’s stockbrokers into the global space has commenced.

Commenting on Nigeria’s capital market at the commencement of the special training by CIS and CISI on commodity derivatives at the weekend, a global securities constraint and Fellow of CISI, Mr. Alan Burr, explained that Nigeria’s capital market, especially the NSE had become the focus of the international financial expert as the exchange is one of the fastest growing markets globally.

“Nigeria is a great interest because it is such a large and expanding economy. In that respect, its stock exchange reflects that and the good thing is that it is one of the fastest growing stock exchanges and the London investment community will be looking at it very closely,” Burr said.

According to him, CISI has a wide network internationally, hence, members of the CIS would benefit immensely from this network after the ongoing training. He commended Nigeria’s capital market professionals for their strong professional background.

Corroborating Burr, the President, CIS, Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe, explained the justification for the training thus: “Participants will have a first introduction to financial services regulation focusing on financial crime, insider trading and market abuse, and an understanding of ethical behaviour and acting with integrity.

“They will learn practical trading strategies and techniques in various commodity markets, understand core price drivers, characteristics of risks, rationale for investment and the use of commodity derivatives.

“They will have a broad understanding of the economic environment wherein the financial services industry operates and how economic activities are determined and managed in different economic and political systems,” Abe said.

