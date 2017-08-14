The governing council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has appointed John Irabor Evbodaghe as its Registrar, chief executive officer.

The institute informed journalists in Lagos that Dr Ben Ukaegbu and Mukaila Lawal were also appointed Deputy Registrars, saying their appointment took effect from August 1, 2017.

John Evbodaghe, an Accountancy graduate of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Technology Management from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.Evbodaghe, a consummate professional whose experience cuts across various sectors of the Nigerian economy is a highly focused, purpose driven and versatile administrator well versed in operations and strategic management.

He began his professional career with the firm of D. E. Ogona & Co (Chartered Accountants).from where he moved to the firm of Howarth Dafinone and Co (Chartered Accountants) in 1986.

He worked briefly with Texaco Nigeria Limited (Now MRS Oil) from where he moved to the defunct Commerce Bank Plc in 1990 and later Magnum Trust Bank Limited (MTB), now part of Sterling Bank Plc as a foundation staff in1991. After six and half years with the bank, he left in 1997 to work with Process Consulting Group a (consulting outfit).

He joined the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1999 as an Assistant Director in the Public Practice Section.

Leadership

