FBN General Insurance Limited has announced the appointment of Babatunde Mimiko as Executive Director.

In a statement by the company, the Managing Director, Bode Opadokun, said Mimiko brings on board 18 years career across the financial services industry including a short stint in banking.’’

He is no doubt an ideal fit to help our business to the next level. I am delighted to have him join us at this important growth stage in the life of FBN General Insurance Limited’’, he added.Mimiko began his insurance career at WAPIC Insurance in 1999 as Assistant Superintendent (Underwriting). From there, he moved to the then Intercontinental Bank (now Access Bank) as Product Manager – Consumer Banking Group. At Intercontinental Bank, he was responsible for developing, marketing and management of all the retail banking products of the bank.

In 2003, he re-joined WAPIC Insurance as Branch Manager of its Port Harcourt office. He went on to spend the next 10 years of his professional career rising through various top management positions until he left as Controller in 2013. Prior to his appointment as Executive Director at FBN General Insurance, Mimiko was Managing Director of Ensure Insurance.

Mimiko is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FCII) and an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School of Pan Atlantic University. A strategic and analytical mind, he is an MBA (Financial Management) holder from Lagos State University.

