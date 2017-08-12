American University is inviting applications for Emerging Global Leader Scholarship. This scholarship is open for international students to pursue undergraduate programme.

The AU Emerging Global Leader Scholarship promotes educational access and opportunity while enhancing international diversity.

Location: United States

BenefitsThe AU EGL scholarship covers all billable AU expenses (full tuition, room and board) for one international student who will need a visa (preferably an F-1 or J-1 student visa) to study in the United States. The scholarship does not cover non-billable expenses such as mandatory health insurance, books, airline tickets and miscellaneous expenses (approximately U.S.$4,000 per year).

Eligibilities

AU EGLS candidates must apply Regular Decision for fall (August) 2018. Preference will be given to:

International students who have overcome various obstacles and challenges as well as those from diverse and underrepresented global and socioeconomic backgrounds.

A minimum 3.8 GPA equivalent (or in the top 10% of graduating class) for 9th-12th grades.

A demonstrated commitment to leadership, volunteerism, community service and to advancing the needs of people in their home country.

Students with a 95 TOEFL iBT, 7.0 IELTS or 600 paper-based TOEFL (or above).

Nationality: International students can apply for these scholarships.

Eligible Regions: Open for All.

Application Process

The AU EGLS selection process is most competitive. Priority consideration will be given to those AU EGLS applicants who apply and complete the AU EGLS application, Common or Coalition Application, and international admissions process by December 15, 2017. To be considered for admission to AU, student’s application and supporting documents must be submitted by the appropriate deadline and must include all of the following:

Completed application form, including essay

Academic records with official transcripts

Two academic letters of recommendation

CV or resume

Demonstrated English proficiency (minimum TOEFL iBT 80/paper based 550, IELTS 6.5, or PTE 53)

Completed Certification of Finances for International Students (CFIS) form and bank letter

Application Deadline: December 15, 2017 (125 Days Remaining)

