The IMD Future Leaders MBA Scholarships, Opportunity is now available for students who want to study in Switzerland, this country has the third highest salary and job security out of all OECD countries. Studying in a country with such a rich pedigree won’t be a bad decision to make.Students who therefore, wish to study in Switzerland are encouraged to apply for The IMD MBA Future Leaders Scholarship.

Switzerland is one of the most developed countries in the world, with the highest nominal wealth per adult and the eighth-highest per capita gross domestic product according to the IMF. Switzerland ranks at or near the top globally in several metrics of national performance, including government transparency, civil liberties, quality of life, economic competitiveness, and human development.The IMD business school is in Lausanne, Switzerland. It is one of the world’s premier business and management institutions. IMD was established in 1990 following the merger of two business schools.

IMD provides merit and need-based MBA scholarships. Noticeably, one scholarship will be offered per candidate.An MBA is a significant investment in your future and you are looking for the best ROI. Forbes consistently ranks the IMD MBA number 1 based on highest average salary five years after graduation and typically over 90% of our graduates successfully change their career function, industry or geography.

Participating Institutions :

International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland

Fields of study :

Masters in Business Administration (MBA)

Number of awards :

Three (3) scholarships are awarded each year

Sponsorship duration :

One year – whole duration of the program

Scholarship benefits :

Each award is valued at CHF 30,000

Location: Switzerland

Benefits

Three (3) scholarships are awarded each year, Sponsorship duration:

One year – the whole duration of the program, Each award is valued at CHF 30,000

The scholarship is to help students finance their one year stay at IMD. IMD MBA candidates who can demonstrate financial need may also apply for IMD loans (maximum financial aid awarded CHF 65,000.

They restructure their tuition & fees to cover all your program and project-related expenses for the year, leaving you free to focus on your development.

Pricing includes: teaching materials & books; personal coaching; travel and accommodation for IMD-organized projects; participation in OWP & selected executive programs; off-campus team-building; lunch at IMD five days a week and a partner integration advisor.

Eligibilities

This scholarship is for candidates who have already applied to the full-time IMD MBA program. It is targeted at applicants who demonstrate exceptionally strong leadership potential and understanding.

Citizens of developing countries.

Applicants have strong academic results, strong reference letters & steady career progression.

To be considered for one of the IMD MBA scholarships, students must have submitted their admissions application into the full-time IMD MBA program. Scholarships will be awarded only if the student is accepted into the program.

There are different scholarships available.You can check out the detail information of each scholarship in the official website.

Eligible Regions: Open For All .

Application Process

Before applying for this scholarship, you must have applied for admission into any of the IMD MBA programs. To do this, you need to use the MBA online application form before any of the annual program application deadlines below.

To apply to this scholarship, you must submit an essay (maximum 750 words). Essay topics change for the particular application year. Get current year’s topic from official website. Use the IMD MBA Scholarship template to write your essays

Complete the MBA Financial aid application form (except for Future Leaders applications)

To apply: submit to mbafinance@imd.org

Visit the official website for complete information on applying for this scholarship.

Application Deadline: September 30, 2017 (48 Days Remaining)

Apply now

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)