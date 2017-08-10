Zenith Oilfield Technology operates in the artificial lift sector of the global oil and gas industry, focusing on pioneering new technologies to enable optimum recovery from customer wells through the gathering and analysis of downhole data and the design of generic and bespoke completion equipment. They are giving scholarship opportunity for the students who are currently studying at Robert Gordon University.

If you are a student of MEng in Robert Gordon University and enthusiastic, energetic & determined, apply today and grab this amazing opportunity!

Location: UK

Benefits

Scholarship up to the value of £2,500 per annum.

Salary paid during summer placement.

Eligible for job interview at graduation

Opportunity to receive mentoring from Zenith staff.

Skill & Competency Development.

Provision of an industrial-focused project.

Invitations for scholars to relevant events.Eligibilities

Applicants must be engaged in full-time study at Robert Gordon University on one of the degree programmes listed below:

Mechanical Engineering BEng (Hons)

Mechanical Engineering MEng

Mechanical and Offshore Engineering BEng (Hons)

Mechanical and Offshore Engineering MEng

Mechanical and Electrical Engineering BEng (Hons)

Mechanical and Electrical Engineering MEng

Electronic and Electrical Engineering BEng (Hons)

Electronic and Electrical Engineering MEng

Eligible Regions: Open for All

Application Process

Apply application form online and completed application forms should be submitted to Scholarships@rgu.ac.uk.

Application Deadline: October 27, 2017 (78 Days Remaining)

Apply now

(Visited 12 times, 1 visits today)