Zenith Oilfield Technology Scholarship 2017 in UK
Zenith Oilfield Technology operates in the artificial lift sector of the global oil and gas industry, focusing on pioneering new technologies to enable optimum recovery from customer wells through the gathering and analysis of downhole data and the design of generic and bespoke completion equipment. They are giving scholarship opportunity for the students who are currently studying at Robert Gordon University.
If you are a student of MEng in Robert Gordon University and enthusiastic, energetic & determined, apply today and grab this amazing opportunity!
Location: UK
Benefits
Scholarship up to the value of £2,500 per annum.
Salary paid during summer placement.
Eligible for job interview at graduation
Opportunity to receive mentoring from Zenith staff.
Skill & Competency Development.
Provision of an industrial-focused project.
Invitations for scholars to relevant events.Eligibilities
Applicants must be engaged in full-time study at Robert Gordon University on one of the degree programmes listed below:
Mechanical Engineering BEng (Hons)
Mechanical Engineering MEng
Mechanical and Offshore Engineering BEng (Hons)
Mechanical and Offshore Engineering MEng
Mechanical and Electrical Engineering BEng (Hons)
Mechanical and Electrical Engineering MEng
Electronic and Electrical Engineering BEng (Hons)
Electronic and Electrical Engineering MEng
Eligible Regions: Open for All
Application Process
Apply application form online and completed application forms should be submitted to Scholarships@rgu.ac.uk.
Application Deadline: October 27, 2017 (78 Days Remaining)
Apply now
