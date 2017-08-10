The Scholarship for Prospective English Teachers (the Scholarship) is set up by the Education Bureau, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as one of a series of measures to enhance the professionalism of English teachers in Hong Kong. The aim of the Scholarship is to attract persons proficient in English to pursue relevant local bachelor degree programmes and/ or teacher training programmes which will qualify them to become English teachers on graduation.

Upon graduation, awardees have to undertake to teach English full-time in primary or secondary schools in Hong Kong (day schools offering a formal curriculum). For awardees on undergraduate degree programmes, the duration of teaching obligation is three years.

Location: Hong Kong

BenefitsEach awardee of non-local student status will be awarded HK$80,000 per year.

Each local student will be awarded HK$50,000 per year.

Eligibilities

Non-local:

Part A: For Secondary School Graduates Interested in Applying for a 5-year Scholarship

Secondary school graduates of non-local student status may apply for “the

Scholarship” if they

(a) have attained, either Grade B or above in AS Level English of the General

Certificate of Education (GCE) Examinations, or Grade 5 or better in Higher

Level English Language (A1 or A2) in the International Baccalaureate (IB)

Diploma Programme, or equivalent

(b) will start pursuing year one study in relevant degree programmes in the

higher education institutions in Hong Kong in the 2017/18 school year.

Part B: For Undergraduates / Graduates of Universities Interested in Applying for a 1-year Scholarship

Undergraduates / graduates of universities of non-local student status may apply for “the Scholarship” if they

(a) have attained either Grade B or above in AS Level English of the General

Certificate of Education (GCE) Examinations, or Grade 5 or better in Higher

Level English Language (A1 or A2) in the International Baccalaureate (IB)

Diploma Programme, or equivalent

(b) hold a recognised first degree majoring in English or a relevant subject with honours not lower than Second Class Upper Division or equivalent;

(c) will start pursuing a full-time Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE)

programme majoring in English in the higher education institutions in Hong

Kong in the 2017/18 school year.

Local:

Application is open to secondary school graduates who

(a) have attained Level 5 or above in English Language in the Hong Kong

Diploma of Secondary Education (HKDSE) Examination, or equivalent

(b) will start pursuing year one study in relevant degree programmes in local

higher education institutions in the 2017/18 school year.

Eligible Regions: Open for All

Application Process

Apply for the scholarship by clicking following link

Application Deadline: August 17, 2017 (7 Days Remaining)

