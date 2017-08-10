PosteMobile offers one full scholarship for the Master in Management and Technology – Major in Digital Ecosystem of the LUISS Business School. The initiative is aimed at supporting talented graduates on a path that will train the future protagonists of technological and digital innovation applied to business processes.

The Major in Digital Ecosystem of the Master in Management and Technology is an educational offer promoted to shape young talents who wish to acquire a new set of crucial skills in planning and executing digital transformation and exploiting its business opportunities, to obtain professional growth which can be immediately recognized by the corporate world.

BenefitsThe initiative offers 1 full scholarship that will cover the full tuition fees, equivalent to 14,000.00 EUR.

Entirely taught in English with a Full-Time format.

The Master is designed to transmit the distinctive capabilities and valuable knowledge required to merge business and technology-driven strategies.

“Stefano Lalli” Scholarship – that will cover the full tuition fees

Equivalent to 14,000.00 EUR – is intended for outstanding candidates will be evaluated based on merit, considering the quality of their admission test, interviews and scholarship essay.

Eligibilities

Must be a graduate.

Eligible Regions: Not Specified

Application Process

Fully-completed application form;

Copy of degree certificate (or a signed self-certification);

Copy of Passport or ID document;

Curriculum vitae;

Admission fee receipt EUR 75 (nonrefundable);

Cover letter explaining your motivation of applying for the scholarship.

Application Deadline: September 7, 2017 (28 Days Remaining)

Apply now

(Visited 16 times, 1 visits today)