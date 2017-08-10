The Summer Research Program at ANU is an exceptional research opportunity for undergraduate students, providing insight into what studying Honours or a postgraduate research degree is all about.

For scholars, it’s about networks, friendships, and fun! The program extends beyond libraries and laboratories to workshops, forums and social activities within the summer scholar community. Many previous scholars tell us the Summer Research Program is a memorable experience that helps clarify their decision to continue on to Honours study or a higher degree by research. The combination of world-class facilities and specialist research environments, leading researchers and an excellent community program provides scholars with the perfect blend of education and fun!

The program runs for eight weeks, from Monday 20 November 2017 through to Friday 19 January 2018.

Benefits

The scholarship program is offered as a funded study option, and gives you the opportunity to stretch your academic and personal boundaries by undertaking your own research project during an eight week summer program. The scholarship includes:

full board on campus

a weekly allowance

return travel to Canberra

an opportunity to undertake a short research project on an approved topic.

Eligibilities

Undergraduate students in their third or final year of their degree or Honours students, and currently enrolled at an Australian or New Zealand university.

Other students, including outstanding second year students who are intending to complete an Honours degree, or postgraduate students may also be considered at the discretion of individual ANU Colleges/Academics areas.

Application Process

Applications must include two academic referee contact details and a current full colour scanned academic transcript. Applications will not be assessed without accompanying references and academic transcript.

Current ANU students do not need to supply an academic transcript when submitting an application.

Students can nominate two ANU Colleges in their application. Each ANU College must be ranked in numerical order of preference.

Note, all application documentation must be received by the University by 31 August for your application to be considered complete. If the University does not receive all the required documents of your application your application will not be assessed.

Offers will be made in late September.

Application Deadline: August 31, 2017 (21 Days Remaining)

