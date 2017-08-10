You booked a flight for a getaway or business trip, but now you have an emergency that you have to attend to and you have no choice than to reschedule your flight. And for quite a number of airline, you need to pay rescheduling fees. This is what fliers do not want to hear at all. Hence, if they could avoid paying this fee, they will gladly do. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares the Tips to avoid paying flight rescheduling fees.

Monitor for schedule changes

Due to issues beyond the airline’s control, they may cancel or reschedule your flight. This will definitely work in your favour. This plays out for travellers who bought their ticket directly from the airline. With this, you do not need to reschedule your flight. Just ensure you monitor for schedule changes.Purchase another ticket

Rescheduling fees can be so high that sometimes it does not worth paying for it. So, if the charge for rescheduling is more than your ticket, simply buy a new one.

Reschedule as early as possible

Time is money. The sooner you reschedule your flight, the less likely you will pay a rescheduling fee.

Call rather than going online

The internet has made it easier to report grievances and complaints. Anyone can just go on twitter to request information about the procedure for rescheduling flight. But some situations require human intervention. So, rather than going online, just call them and get all the info you need. They may even reschedule your flight for free as a promo.

Read rescheduling policies before you book your

We are all guilty of this. We do not read the terms and conditions for booking or buying anything. Consequently, when there is a problem, you will not get the desired response because it is not covered by the terms and conditions. Henceforth, make it a habit to read the policies for booking flights. This will help you fathom the rescheduling procedure for any airline.

(Visited 26 times, 1 visits today)