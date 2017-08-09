Six Tourists Destinations To Visit In Eastern Nigeria

The news we often hear most times about Eastern Nigeria dominated by the Igbo ethnic group is the agitation for Biafra. But what a number of Nigerians do not know is that there is more to this region than the agitation for secession. There are deposits of tourists destinations tucked in different parts of the region from Enugu to Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Abia. For travellers who are preparing for adventure or looking for where to visit in Eastern Nigerian, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares 6 destinations to include in your itinerant.

Ngwo Pine Forest

The Ngwo Pine Forest is a large collection of pine trees in a beautiful formation. It is a perfect place for relaxation and picnic. The forest also houses a cave and waterfall which is approximately 30-minute walk away from the thick forest. Enugu is the home of the Pine Forest.National War Museum

One phase that can never be forgotten in the history of Eastern Nigeria is the period of the Biafran war. The war took place between 1967 and 1970. It was a bitter and brutal war. So, if you want to relive the war experience, you should visit the National War Museum located in Umuahia, Abia State. It was established in 1985.

The Long Juju of Arochukwu

Arochukwu is a peaceful and quiet town in Abia State. Situated in this town is the Long Juju of Arochukwu. This mystic shrine significance was boosted by the slave trade activities that took place around the shrine. Thus making it one of the most important tourist attractions in South East Nigeria.

Awhum Waterfalls

The waterfall is located in Amangwe village of Udi local government in Enugu state. The fall is 30 meters high and a section of it is always warm throughout the year. The water is also reported to have spiritual and healing powers.

Ogbunike Caves

The Ogbunike Caves are arguably the most popular tourist destination in the region. The cave is located in Anambra state. They are inhabited by a large colony of bats of various sizes and tourist have to take 317 ascending stairs to get to the entrance of the cave where visitors are required to take off their shoes. Visitors are also required to drop some money at the entrance of the cave. It is currently on the tentative list of the United Nations Education Scientific And Cultural Organisation’s World Heritage Site.

The Statue of Jesus Christ

The Statue of Jesus Christ is the tallest statue in Eastern Nigeria. It is 28 ft tall and situated at the St. Aloysius Catholic Parish, Abajah in Imo state. The statue is modelled like that of the Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro.

