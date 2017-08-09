Doing due diligence is very before carrying out any business transaction with an individual or company in Nigeria, is very important.

How To Check Online if a Company Is Registered with Corporate Affairs Commission Of Nigeria (CAC)

Therefore before you sign away your life or that huge sum of money in business deal, it is advisable you find out if the company registered in Nigeria or not. The only sure way to know if a company is registered in Nigeria or not is by visiting any Corporate Affairs Commission Of Nigeria (CAC) offices in Nigeria.

To make life easy for those who wants know the status of company, whether it’s registered or not, the Corporate Affairs Commission Of Nigeria (CAC), has rolled out an online platform where you can search or check if a particular company in Nigeria is duly registered with CAC or not.

To search for registered companies in Nigeria,please visit CAC website and just type the company’s name on the CAC website company search bar. And after doing that, details of the company will be displayed for you to see and if the company is not registered search result will be empty.

SEARCH HERE FOR REGISTERED COMPANIES IN NIGERIA VIA CAC Company Search website

(Visited 189 times, 1 visits today)