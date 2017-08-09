Automation is the use or introduction of technology in a manufacturing or other process or facility. Businesses and enterprises are gradually embracing automation because it plays a key role in transforming any business for good. Despite this, some businesses are yet to automate. Perhaps, these benefits shared by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, should prompt to kick off the automation of your business.

Encourages efficiency

Automating manual document processes, admin tasks and financial processes can significantly save time and resources thus freeing up your employees to focus on more rewarding and challenging tasks.Accurate and reliable results

The results of automation are accurate and reliable. It seriously minimises liability and risk from potentially costly manual mistakes that may affect the company’s public image.

Improved customer satisfaction

Since automation is quick and fast, there will be little or no delay in attending to your customers. This will make them very happy and they will always want to come back. So, besides improved customer services, it also leads to customer retention and loyalty.

Easy tracking of your business

Data is essential to track the growth of your business. One of the easiest ways to get such data is through automation. This is because every transaction and complaints are automatically recorded in the system. You can use this to improve the day to day running of your business.

Limited fraud

It is very easy to manipulate data and financial processes if it is done manually. However, if it is automated, there will be less reported cases of fraud. In fact, if your business is automated you can easily track it.

