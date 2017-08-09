The federal government of Nigeria, has said all 200 Level to final year students undergoing courses in agricultural related disciplines must own a farm each.

The meeting which held at his office in Abuja in the presence of the governing council members of federal universities, The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh on Tuesday said social sciences will soon be phased out from the academic programmes of federal universities of agriculture in the country.

Federal Government of Nigeria has also directed members of the governing councils of the universities to make it mandatory that graduation from any of the agricultural based institutions should be based on 60 per cent of practical work and 40 per cent theory.

He said, “The new agenda enjoins you to be more innovative and enterprising. In the new dispensation, every undergraduate must, and I repeat, must own a farm on campus from 200 Level. Graduation should be based on 60 per cent on practice and 40 per cent theory.

“We are training high level young farmers who, even before graduating, should have started earning a living. We should be training graduates who should be going straight into production, with credit support from their Alma-Mata, produce chicken, eggs, goats, milk, set up meat laboratories, bake bread and above all produce and sell large quantities of high quality hybrid seeds.”

