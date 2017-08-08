The internet has made shopping and booking very easy. You can sit in the comfort of your room to buy or book anything. The consequence of the shopping ease is that many popular retail or eCommerce websites have been cloned. This is done in a bid to swindle unsuspecting persons of their hard earned money. If you are are not careful, you will fall for this because the fake and original websites are very similar. Notwithstanding, there are still ways you can spot the differences. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency highlights ways you can spot a fake eCommerce website.

The URL is suspicious

The URL of eCommerce websites is very simple and easy to remember. When the URL is complicated and different from the usual website you are familiar with, it is a red flag.

There is an obvious language barrier

Quite a number of sites have language options to cater for different markets and region. However, if there is a language barrier and you do not understand what is written, it is a cause for concern. In addition, if there are so many spelling mistakes and the translation is poor, just move on. It is probably cloned.

The brand selection makes no sense

Does a site’s brand list sound more like a random mix of popular names? Counterfeit sites thrive on confusing people who want what is popular. So, be very careful.

Questionable contact information

Any serious eCommerce business will have an email in their name and not a Gmail or Hotmail account.

Unclear refund policy

For most websites, refund policies are very clear. You just call their customer care number and make a complaint that you do not want the product anymore. They will send a courier to pick up the item and your money will be refunded. If the opposite is the case, do not make purchases on that website.

The prices are too good to be true

Clearly, many people love cheap offers. However, when the offer appears too fantastic and you know the particular product can never be available at the price, it is a sign that they just want to grab your attention with the price. For example, 80% off a N50,000 product. It’s too incredible to be true!

