Want to export domestic, wild animals and AQUATIC PRODUCTS from Nigeria? Please read Nigeria Quarantine Service ANIMAL EXPORT REQUIREMENTS below

DOCUMENTS FOR EXPORT CERTIFICATION

Evidence of Company registration with CAC

Detailed Company Profile

The list of companies and countries you export to

Volume of export(s) in the last one year (Quantity, units and frequency)

The source(s) of raw materials used in producing the export product/by- products

Ports of export used in Nigeria

NAQS officials encountered at post of export

Documentation involved in previous export

Samples of export permits in the last one year issued to you

Evidence of registration with NAQS as an exporter of agricultural product.

Challenges encountered in exporting your products

Environmental Impact Assessment Report of your production facilityCOMPLIANCE REQUIREMENT FOR THE EXPORTATION OF LIVE AQUATIC PRODUCTS

Submission of letter of intent to export live fish/ aquatic product to the Coordinating Director Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service(NAQ) (Sea Fisheries Act 1992)

Check for protocols for importation of live fish of the country of destination

Inspection of production processes for sanitary certification equivalent to EC Directive 91/493/EEC- (to be arranged and borne by exporter)

Pre-export isolation, monitoring, risk assessment (current water microscopy) (international quarantine protocol)

Radio-active Free Certificate.

Application for an Issuance of Health Certificate (EU/WTO/Codex requirement) for a fee.

Approval for export by The Coordinating Director, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service and invitation to apply for an EXPORT PERMIT with a bank draft payable to Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service. (Sea Fisheries Act 1992)

Inspection of handling and packaging.(to be arranged and borne by exporter)

Issuance of Export Permit not earlier than 48 hours to expected date of export.

Inspection of loading and pasting of HS-code on package by a Quarantine Officer (Sea Fisheries Regulation 1995) (to be arranged and borne by exporter.) Note: Letter of intent should specify: Name and address of source;

Type (species) of intended commodity;

Average weight (size) of product to be exported;

History of production of the commodity;

Record of average current water physico/chemical parameters;

Address to whom product is to be exported; Application for EXPORT PERMIT should specify: Name of aircraft to be used for freighting of consignment.

Date and time of departure.

Port of Exit.

Packaging/ labeling compliance.

Average weight and quantity of fish being exported.

ATTACHMENTS TO APPLICATION FOR EXPORT PERMIT An application for Export Permit must have the following attachments: Health certificate equivalent to codex/EU protocol.

Radio-active Free Certificate equivalent to EU protocol.

A printed package label.

