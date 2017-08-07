Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service PLANT EXPORT & IMPORT REQUIREMENTS

PLANT EXPORT REQUIREMENTS

Importing countries of the world need phytosanitary certificate to accompany Nigeria plant export. Request forms for certifications are also available at the designated agricultural quarantine offices through out Nigeria



A phytosanitary certificate contains statements to the effect that quarantine inspection has been carried out by the accredited officers of the NAQS and the consignment of plants/plant products is pest-free at the time of examination.

It also states whether or not any form of treatment has been carried out.

The request for phytosanitary inspection of plants consignments is done by prospective exporters through the completion of the appropriate forms well in advance and presentation of the consignment for inspection. This is mandatory in the interest of the exporter and the country.

A phytosanitary certificate issued after the payment of a token user fees by the client.

Only one phytosanitary certificate is issued to cover a consignment.

Plant materials exported from Nigeria which are not covered by phytosanitary certificate stand the risk of being rejected or destroyed on arrival at the importing country and this is usually at the expense of the exporter.

Application forms for plant import permits are available on demand at designated quarantine offices at Ibadan, Ikeja, Kano, Port-Harcourt, Maiduguri and Abuja,Nigeria.

PLANT IMPORT REQUIREMENTS

An import permit contains a statement of conditions to be met before importation is allowed into Nigeria.

Exporting countries also demand for import permit in order to meet the requirements of the importing country.

The client is expected to complete an import permit application form.

The issuance of import permit would depend on the risk involved. A permit may not be issued if the plant type required is prohibited or if the country of origin is known to be a high risk area.

An import permit is issued on the payment of a token fee (User fees) approved by government for that purpose.

An import permit is valid for a period of 12 months.

Imported plant materials not covered with import permit stand the risk of being destroyed or reshipped at the importers expense.

Importers of bio-agents are expected to submit a dossier showing the biology and efficacy of the bio-agents during previous use or trials.

