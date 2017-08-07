Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service is a regulatory agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. It was created for the harmonization of Plants, Veterinary and Aquatic resources (fisheries) Quarantine in Nigeria to promote and regulate sanitary (animal and fisheries health) and phytosanitary(plant health) measures in connection with the import and export of agricultural products with a view to minimizing the risk to agricultural economy, food safety and the environment.

The main objective of NAQS is to prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of animal and zoonotic diseases as well as pests of plants and fisheries including their products. NAQS also undertakes emergency protocol to control or manage new pest incursion or disease outbreak in collaboration with key stakeholders. NAQS ensures that our agricultural exports meet with international standards in line with International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Office International des Epizootics (OIE) representing the World Organization for Animal Health, WTO/Sanitary and International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES) and SPS conditions of the importing countries. Its operations are guided by the enabling legislation enacted by the National Assembly and SPS regulations and schedules.See below the Contact Addresses Of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service

Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service

Plot 81 Raph Sodeinde Street,Enugu State Building

Opposite Federal Ministry of Finance

Central Business District Abuja

Website: www.naqs.gov.ng

e-mail: contact@naqs.gov.ng

info@naqs.gov.ng

Tel: 08077778943; 08091333385

South-West Zone

Opp. MMI Airport 2,

Ikeja, Lagos.

Gsm: 08037878857; 08033752130

South-East Zone

Federal Secretariat, Aba Road

P.O. Box 10434

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State

Gsm: 08033323526, 08056698645

North-West Zone

Airport Road, Before Air-force Base

P.M.B. 3048, Kano

Kano State

Gsm: 08073815864

North-East Zone

Behind Airport Police Post

P.M.B. 1061 Maiduguri

Borno State

Gsm: 08034415206

North-Central Zone

NAQS Interstate Control Post

North Bank, Makurdi

Benue State

Gsm: 08033445551

Nigeria Agric Quarantine Service,

1 Dafinone Way, Behind First Bank,

P.M.B. 4059, Sapele.

Delta State

Gsm: 08037270230 Near FPMU Federal Ministry of Agric,

Federal Secretariat,

Yola

Adamawa State Near Federal Department of Agric,

Ikot Efanga,

Calabar.

CrossRiver State

08036754649

