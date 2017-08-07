Contact Addresses Of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service
Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service is a regulatory agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. It was created for the harmonization of Plants, Veterinary and Aquatic resources (fisheries) Quarantine in Nigeria to promote and regulate sanitary (animal and fisheries health) and phytosanitary(plant health) measures in connection with the import and export of agricultural products with a view to minimizing the risk to agricultural economy, food safety and the environment.
The main objective of NAQS is to prevent the introduction, establishment and spread of animal and zoonotic diseases as well as pests of plants and fisheries including their products. NAQS also undertakes emergency protocol to control or manage new pest incursion or disease outbreak in collaboration with key stakeholders. NAQS ensures that our agricultural exports meet with international standards in line with International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Office International des Epizootics (OIE) representing the World Organization for Animal Health, WTO/Sanitary and International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES) and SPS conditions of the importing countries. Its operations are guided by the enabling legislation enacted by the National Assembly and SPS regulations and schedules.See below the Contact Addresses Of Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service
Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service
Plot 81 Raph Sodeinde Street,Enugu State Building
Opposite Federal Ministry of Finance
Central Business District Abuja
Website: www.naqs.gov.ng
e-mail: contact@naqs.gov.ng
info@naqs.gov.ng
Tel: 08077778943; 08091333385
South-West Zone
Opp. MMI Airport 2,
Ikeja, Lagos.
Gsm: 08037878857; 08033752130
South-East Zone
Federal Secretariat, Aba Road
P.O. Box 10434
Port-Harcourt, Rivers State
Gsm: 08033323526, 08056698645
North-West Zone
Airport Road, Before Air-force Base
P.M.B. 3048, Kano
Kano State
Gsm: 08073815864
North-East Zone
Behind Airport Police Post
P.M.B. 1061 Maiduguri
Borno State
Gsm: 08034415206
North-Central Zone
NAQS Interstate Control Post
North Bank, Makurdi
Benue State
Gsm: 08033445551
Nigeria Agric Quarantine Service,
1 Dafinone Way, Behind First Bank,
P.M.B. 4059, Sapele.
Delta State
Gsm: 08037270230
Near FPMU Federal Ministry of Agric,
Federal Secretariat,
Yola
Adamawa State
Near Federal Department of Agric,
Ikot Efanga,
Calabar.
CrossRiver State
08036754649
