The Federal Government’s policy of patronising made-in-Nigeria goods by the citizens is yielding results as some citizens of the United Kingdom now order for Nigeria locally made suits.

This came as Nigerian citizens residing in China have appealed to the Federal Government to involve them in any bilateral relations so that they could make some expertise inputs that will benefit the country.Senior Special Assistant to the President on Forign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Eruwa, who disclosed the remarkable improvement the made-in-Nigeria goods have made when she received some Nigerians living in the United Kingdom and the People Republic of China, who paid her a visit at the Presidential Villa, said the economic challenges the administration met had helped it to look inwards.

She advised the youths to be good ambassadors of the country and identify with the governant at their home country.

She said: “We have people like you in the Diaspora that are doing great things anywhere in the world. The passion that you also bring to your country is very encouraging. There are some who came to the UK and they decided that they were going to sew their suits in Nigeria.

“These are British citizens who decided that the suits they got in Nigeria were better than the one they saw in their host country and got our locally made designers to make these suits for them and they do them in dozens.”

Speaking earlier, President of Nigerians in the Diaspora, NIDO, in the Peoples Republic of China, Bryan Akiri, said: “The formation of NIDO China was based on the desire to play a constructive role in national development.”

