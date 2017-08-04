Lagos – Ten ships laden with petrol and other cargoes are waiting to berth in Lagos ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

The NPA disclosed this in its daily, “Shipping Position”, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

It said that four of the vessels were waiting to berth with petrol, one had bulk fertiliser, while another carried bulk corn.

NPA indicated that 29 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods would arrive at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between Aug. 3 and Aug. 28.“The expected ships are carrying buck wheat, containers, general cargoes, aviation fuel, base oil, bulk fertiliser, bulk corn, bulk sugar, fresh fish, bulk maize and petrol, ” NPA said.

It also said that 24 other ships were already discharging general cargoes, bulk salt, buck wheat, bulk fertiliser, bulk corn, bulk gas, crude palm oil, frozen fish, petrol and container. (NAN)

