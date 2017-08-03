Ile-Ife, Nigeria – Some Foreign investors from Netherlands have trained 22 Nigerians on dairy production and preservation of milk as part of efforts to diversify from oil to agric sector of the economy.

The President Netherlands Alumni Association of Nigeria Practical Training Centre (PTC+) Chapter, Mrs. Atinuke Akinyemi, disclosed this during a two-day international summit held at the Conference Centre, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife yesterday.

The event had: Dairy Farming: A new dawn in the Nigeria Agricultural Sector and the way forward” as its theme.

It showcased many opportunities in the dairy value chain sector in the country.

Akinyemi said Netherlands had trained them in dairy milk production which was capable of increasing national gross domestic product (GDP) and provide more jobs for the youths.She said: “We aim to bring the dairy farmers together, educate them and also to know their challenges. We are coming together to support farmers and to help them to start off in all the dairy farming chain and farming international. We import over 90 per cent of the milk we consume in Nigeria and we are looking for a means to reduce the rate of forex.

“We are looking for a way to help farmers to produce milk. We go to farms and monitor their activities. The 22 of us who were trained by the Netherlands government scattered across the country now. Our mission is to support all this farmers with expertise on daily milk production.”

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Dr. Saheed Oseni said 10 jobs can be created for production of 1000 litres of milk, adding that the project was aimed at supporting Federal Government effort to diversify he economy.

“Out of 1000 litres of milk, you have 10 jobs that are directly or indirectly connected with 1000 litres. Either the service providers or veterinary services or those who do extra or suplementary feeding,” Oseni said.

Representative of the Netherlands government, Mr. Witze Heida, urged Nigerians to invest their time and energy in dairy farm business.

He said aside the monetary benefits, it makes them eat good foods and healthy.

