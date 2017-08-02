Searching the internet for Palm Kernel oil production machines to start your business?

Below is the Price List of Palm Kernel Oil Processing Machines in Nigeria.

Equipment Description Unit Number

Oil Spiral Press Machine 1

Capacity :5ton

Oil Filter

Capacity : 500 litres/Hour

Separator – (4)

Capacity : 250kg/hour

Kernel Cracker – (2)

1Ton/hour

Sludge Presser

Roaster – (1)

capapcity: 1Ton/Hr

Palm Kernel Oil Storage Tank (2)

capacity : 1,000 Litres

Palm Kernel Oil Dispatch Pump

The equipment above will process 5 tons of Palm Kernel oil per day.

The Total cost of the above set Palm Kernel Oil processing Machines is about N 12,000,000

CONDITIONS:

1. 85% down payment with order.

2. 10% additional payment when collecting The Palm Kernel Oil processing machines.

3. 5% final payment on commissioning.

4. Installation is 10% of the total cost of Palm Kernel Oil equipment purchased

5. All these machines are covered by 3 months warranty against factory defect EXCLUDING PRIME MOVERS

6. Buyer provides civil materials i.e. sand, gravel and water where civil engineering work is necessary.

7. Allow 14 days for manufacture of Palm Kernel Oil processing machines after confirmed order and payment as in (a) above.

We are look forward to getting your order soon.

To make further inquiries about the above Palm Kernel Oil processing Machines,

please Contact

Equipment and Machine Fabricators in Nigeria

