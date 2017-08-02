A handful of businesses have moved their activities online as they now own websites. Thanks to the internet. Unfortunately, one thing that is yet to be integrated on these websites is online booking. The importance of online booking cannot be overstated. So, whatever services you are offering, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency discusses reasons why your website should have an online booking system.Open 24 hours to receive reservations

Many customers who search the Internet outside of business hours will be able to book your service if there is an online booking system. For example, you can book a hotel at any time of the day on Jumia Travel. This will not be the case if customers have to visit JT’s headquarters to make reservations. It means they are losing customers.

It is good customer service

The presence of an online booking system on your website shows that you are well-aware of the needs of your customers. It will allow your customers to book directly, pay and get confirmed automatically. This knowledge will definitely make any customer happy.

Reduce your workload

If you are not using an online booking system today, then you may still be processing all your bookings manually. A good online booking system will handle all the aspects of the booking.

Customer data are readily available

If you use a reliable online booking system which also handles walk-ins, email, online and phone bookings, then you will have all your customers data in a structured system. It will be readily available for research and loyalty rewards.

Discount Codes

Discount codes are a great way to market your business. So, make sure your online booking system can support discount codes. This will keep customers coming back.

It is easy to use

Your online booking system should have at least one screen where you can see your availability very quickly and clearly. This removes the need for the old paper booking and allows your reception staff to easily see whether you have availability or not.

Online payments

For some businesses, you may want to add an automated payment system. With this in place, your customers will seamlessly book and pay for their bookings.

