Dear readers, are you thinking of starting a profitable business to overcome the current harsh economic realities in Nigeria? If yes then don’t look too far because in this post you will discover the step by step approach on how to start producing Interlocking Paving Stones and make huge profit.

Interlocking paving stones or blocks are made of cement, sand, water and colour mixtures cast in molds and then left to dry in the sun.

Interlocking paving stones comes in various sizes, shapes and colours. They are commonly used in the building and road construction industry for paving walkways of parks,Filling station and driveways to provide admirable appearance and elegance around the surroundings.

Specific proportions of any mixture used for Interlocking paving stones depends on locally available materials, equipment requirements, and the desired final texture and quality of the paving unit.

Standard thicknesses of Interlocking paving stones are 60 mm (for light traffic) and 80 mm (heavy traffic).

How to Start Interlocking Paving Stone Production Business in Nigeria

Currently, the high demand for interlocking paving stones by builders in Nigeria has made the business very profitable.

Starting the business is not too difficult; all you need is get the formation on setup and management requirement.

The requirement for setting up an interlocking paving stones production business in Nigeria is not stringent.

In fact with less than N300, 000 you can start a small scale interlocking paving stones business and grow it big.

Or, you can choice to setup a machine based interlocking pavement stones production factory which requires millions of Naira as startup capital.

Producing and laying interlocking Paving stones in Lagos cost about N2000 per m2 and kerb stones at N400 per kerb with laying.

To get you empowered financially through making interlocking paving stones business, below are the necessary steps to follow.

1. Before you start any profitable business in Nigeria try as much as possible to make legal by getting it registered with relevant government agencies e.g the Corporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria (C.A.C)

2.ACQUIRE A SPACE (PLOT OF LAND) FOR THE BUSINESS:

interlocking paving stones business requires you have a large space not only for producing and drying your blocks but also for storing cements and the blocks produced. So you will need to acquire a plot land (60 by 120feet) for this purpose, this land can be purchased, rented or leased by you in any developing areas and sites where you have a lot building and construction activities taking place.

2. PURCHASE INTERLOCKING PAVING STONE MAKING MACHINES, PLASTIC MOLD AND EQUIPMENT.

Below are the machines and equipment needed for setting up an interlocking paving stones or block making business.

• Interlocking Paving stone Machine: (Capacity {2,000-4,000 stones/day).

• Plastic Molds of different shapes and design: To hold the cast interlocking blocks both in the molding process and drying process).

• Cement Mixer: (Needed for proper cement, sand and water mixture)

• Shovels.

• Head pan: (Needed to carry sand)

• Supply Vehicle (truck): (A vehicle needed to deliver blocks to customers in building sites).

• Standby power generator.

The standby power generator is very necessary to ensure there is continuous production of interlocking paving stones even if the public power supply company fails in their duty to provide power needed to run your machines and equipment.(A diesel powered generator will be ideal)

•

PLEASE NOTE: The machines and equipment needed for cement block molding setting can be sourced here in Nigeria or import from China or India.

3. RAW MATERIALS NEEDED FOR INTERLOCKING PAVEMENT STONES OR BLOCK PRODUCTION:

• Cement

• Sharp sand

• Building sand

• Water

• Powdered or liquid colorant

• Condemned oil or mold release substance

• Plastic Molds designs

• Concrete sealer

• Other aggregates…

Provide adequate water supply:

Water is an essential component in interlocking pavement stones molding process, without water you can’t make blocks. Simple as ABC!

Therefore, to succeed in your interlocking pavement stones making business you need continuous water supply to your block factory.

One sources of reliable water supply in Nigeria is the sinking of a borehole or digging of a well. So you need any of these in your block industry for adequate water supply.

Alternatively, if you can’t afford a borehole or well due to its high cost then you can start by buying water from those who sell water with tankers.

CEMENT: Get sources of cheap supply of cement.

Sand: To start the business, find out places where you get cheap sand needed for block molding.

4. HIRE EXPERIENCED WORKERS;

To run your interlocking paving stone block molding business effectively you need to employ people who have experience in the block molding industry.

Below are the categories of workers you need to start your cement block making business.

You need interlocking block molding machine operators.

Mixers: Those who can mix cement /sand/water properly.

Hire boys will carry the already produced blocks to point of drying.

Hire boys who will load and off load interlocking pavement stone or block into trucks for customers.

Hire drivers that will driver your delivery trucks.

Marketing

After producing your interlocking paving stones, the next thing is to find buyers who will collect them and pay you cash. Below are places where you get potential clients for your product. Construction companies, Residential Houses, housing Estates, Hotels, Banks, building Contractors etc.

Through this article I believe you must have gotten some important information that will assist you in starting your own interlocking pavement stone business in Nigeria.

Before you start interlocking pavement stone business in Nigeria, please ensure you meet professionals to get the needed practical training.

