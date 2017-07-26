Staple foods like beans, plantain, yam, cassava etc get wasted yearly in Nigeria after harvest due of lack of adequate storage facilities.

Value addition is one sure way farmers in Nigeria can reduce harvest losses and earn more income continuously.

By value addition I mean processing and packaging of food stuff like Beans into Beans Flour that can sold all year round in Nigeria and also exported.

Beans are one important foodstuff widely grown and consumed by large number of Nigerians due to its high protein and Carbohydrate content.

The introduction of Beans flour into the Nigeria market some few years ago, has made the preparation of Fried Bean Cake ( Akara) and Moin-moin very easy for most house wives.

Apart from the local demand for packaged Beans flour, Nigerians and other Africans living abroad also consume the product in large quantity.

The high demand for the product has thus made the production and export of Beans flour in Nigeria a very profitable business.

The retail price for Packaged Beans flour locally is between N800 – N1000/kg, while abroad it sold at $10/kg depending on the brand.

So if your desire is to make steady income in Nigeria, then I advice you consider starting a Beans flour production business.

Interested Investors can take advantage of the abundance of the different verities of Beans in Nigeria to setup their own Beans flour production business.

Companies like Ayoola Foods and Janeland Limited currently making millions of Naira from beans flour and other flour products.

How To Start BEANS Flour Production In Nigeria with Smiles to The Bank

In fact you can make more than N1miilion/month producing and selling Beans Flour in Nigerian.

Below are requirement for setting up Beans flour production business in Nigeria.

FACTORY SPACE: As a small scale Beans flour production outfit you may not need to rent an expensive space to setup your business. You can just simply use any vacant space in your house to help reduce your initial start up cost.

FINANCE:

To start a small scale Beans flour production business in Nigeria (1ton/day), you will need an initial startup capital of about N25million.

The buck of the amount mentioned above is used for purchasing land,setup equipment, daily production raw materials and the rest is used as initial working capital.

BEANS FLOUR PRODUCTION MACHINE AND EQUIPMENT REQUIREMENT.

De-huller

Aspirator

Hammer Mill with Cyclone

Al Bowl

Weighing scale

Branded Nylon

Sealing machine.

Standby Generator

Total Cost of machine and equipment needed to produce 1ton Beans flour per day is about N4million

RAW MATERIAL NEEDED FOR BEANS FLOUR PRODUCTION

Brown and white Beans are the main raw materials used for Beans Flour production, the commodity is widely available in the northern parts of Nigeria and cost about N240,000/ton

BUSINESS REGISTRATION:

To do a legitimate business in Nigeria, the law requires you to get registered with the Cooperate affairs Commission of Nigeria.

READ: How To Register a Business In Nigeria with CAC.

WRITE A BUSINESS PLAN OR FEASIBILITY STUDIES:

You need an expert to help write a business plan or carryout feasibility, the business plan will act as a guide towards achieving success in Beans flour production.

BEANS FLOUR PRODUCTION PROCESSING.

Below are the different stages involved:

STAGE ONE

SOURCING FOR QUALITY BEANS

You can buy bags of white and brown beans from any major market in your area or get it at cheap price from reliable suppliers in states like Sokoto and Kebbi state.

STAGE TWO

SORTING AND CLEANING OF THE BEANS:

There is a need to sort and clean the beans, so as to eliminate stones, chaff and other foreign materials that is normally found in Beans sold in the Nigeria market.

STAGE THREE

DE-HULLING

Process of Peeling the beans: You can Peel the beans by first moderately sprinkling them with water to ease the de-hulling process. This can be done using imported or locally fabricated beans peeling machine.

STAGE FOUR

DRYING AND MILLING:

At this stage the de-hulled beans is transferred into a milling machine with a low heat environment that also dry’s the beans and helps to retain/maintain the nutrients in the Beans flour.

STAGE FIVE

PACKAGING:

This is the final stage where the Beans flour produced is filled into 500g and 1kg branded nylon bags or plastic cups for storage, distribution and sales.

STAGE SIX

MARKETING:

To market your packaged Beans flour in Nigeria, all you need is advertise the product to create public awareness, sell to retail shops and wholesale distributors who will then sell to the final consumers.

BELOW IS ANOTHER IMPORTANT STARTUP REQUIREMENT FOR BEANS FLOUR PRODUCTION IN NIGERIA.

READ : NAFDAC REGISTRATION PROCEDURE

Beans flour production in Nigeria is indeed a very profitable business, setting it up will enable you make huge profit and end all your financial worries forever.

