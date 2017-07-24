Earnings from Oil and gas export accounts for about 83% of federal government of Nigeria’s annual budget.

Below are Contact Addresses of top Oil and Gas companies in Nigeria that are playing key role in the exploration, drilling, Production, engineering services, consultancy and marketing of oil and gas.

African Petroleum Plc

Address: AP House, 54/56 Broad Street, Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2600050-9; Fax: +234 1 2635290.

Website: http://www.applcng.com/

Ascon Oil company Limited

Address: 39A Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2610624; Fax: +234 1 2611095.

Website: http://www.asconoil.com/

Capital Oil Plc

Address: Plot 18, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4965148.

Conoil Plc

Address: Bull Plaza, 38/39 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 5451685, 5451674-5, 7761640; Fax: +234 1 266 2810.

Website: http://www.conoilplc.com/

Contact Addresses Of Top Oil and Gas Companies In Nigeria

Elf Marketing Nig Ltd

Address: 124 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 1 084-332597.

Honeywell Oil and Gas Limited

Address: 4 Adeleke Adedoyin Street , Off Musa Yaradua, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2611234, 2610323; Fax: +234 1 2616498.

Website: http://www.honeywelloil.com/

Gaslink Nigeria Limited

Gas distribution network

Address: 8th. Floor,Stallion House, 2,Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2702794-5, 2702799; Fax: +234 1 7912295.

Website: http://www.gaslink.org/

Oando Group

Address: Stallion House (8th-10th floor), 2, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2601290-9.

Website: http://www.oandoplc.com/

Lubcon Limited Oil and Gas

Address: 39, Curtis Adeniyi Jones Close, off Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 5850281, 5845873.

Website: http://www.lubcon-ng.com/

Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG)

Address: C & C Towers, Plot 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2624190-4, 2624556; Fax: +234 1 2616976.

Website: http://www.nigerialng.com/

Texaco Nig Ltd

Address: 8 McCarthy Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4614500.

Tudaka Petroleum & Gas Co Ltd

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Plant

Address: Oregun Industrial Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4933786,4933787.

Zenon Petroleum and Gas

7 Tiamiyu Savage St., Victoria Island, Lagos, , Nigeria

()234 1 262 6392, fax, http://www.zenonpetroleumng.com

Amazon Energy

Consulting, Engineering, Marine, Procurement, Projects

Address: House Of His Glory, Chair Centre, Plot 18, Lekki Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 5555207-9, 7739170; Fax: +234 1 5555210.

Website: http://www.amazon-energy.com/

Ariosh Limited

3D laser Scanning & As-Builting, Engineering Drafting & Design, Construction Management etc

Address: 5, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 270 5825; Fax: +234 1 555 8588.

Website: http://www.ariosh.com/

Cakasa (Nig) Company Ltd.

Engineering Design and Consultancy

Address: 96, Palm Avenue, P. O. Box 871, Mushin Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4522955, 523225, 526157; Fax: +234 1 4522887.

Website: http://www.cakasa.com/

Compact Manifold Engineering Services (CMES/Albert Garaudy)

Basic Engineering Services

Address: Suite 404, PC1, Engineering Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 3200987, 4616533.

Website: http://www.cmes-engineers.com/

Crestville Engineering and Technology Company Limited

Basic and Detailed Engineering Design for Onshore/Offshore, Project Management/Control Services

Address: NITP/Franklin Akinyemi House, Pc 10, Engineering Close, Victoria Island Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2629784, 7915370; Fax: +234 1 2618209.

Website: http://www.crestvillengineering.com/

DeltaAfrik Engineering Limited (Deltatek/Worly Parsons)

Engineering Design and Consultancy

Address: 6/7th Fl, City Express Building, Plot 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Str, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4618508, 46161374 ; Fax: +234 1 2622418.

Website: http://www.deltaafrik.com/

Geolynx Ltd.

Basic Engineering Services

Address: 13, Omoku Street, D-Line, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237340, 238782, 230513, 230514.

www.geolynxltd.com

ILF Consultants

Basic Engineering Services

Address: 6, Ilaka Street, Ilupeju, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4972418.

Linkso

Engineering Design and Consultancy

Address: Plot 293 Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island

Phone: +234 1 2616615, 2622330; Fax: +234 1 2623375, 2616818, 2627911.

Website: http://www.linksong.com/

Lonadek Oil & Gas Consultants

Systems Consultants, Training, Software, Aveva Country Rep. (PDMS)

Address: 285, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island

Phone: +234 1 7940883, 8913021, 8913008.

Website: http://www.lonadek.com/

National Engineering & Technical Co. Ltd. (NETCO)

Engineering Design and Consultancy, Procurement and Construction Supervision

Address: Heritage Court, 146B Ligali Ayoride Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2716040, 2716043, 7737304; Fax: +234 1 2716041.

Website: http://www.netco.com.ng/

Precision Engineering and Procurement Company

Nigerian company with core capabilities in Instrumentation and control systems design

Address: 30 Emekuku Street, D-Line, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 (0) 803 310 4470.

Website: http://www.pepcong.com/

Point Engineering Ltd

Oil and Gas Design Engineers

Address: Fonte House, 1 Temple Ejekwu Close, First Artillery, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 611963; Fax: +234 84 612008

Website: http://www.pointengineering.com/

Sabbyn Ltd.

Basic Engineering Services

Address: 8, Alakija Street (Near WAEC)Yaba, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 862364.

Sigmund Engineering Company Limited

Engineering Services, Construction, Consultancy.

Address: 26A Awori Road Dolphin Ikoyi, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2693071, 2881250, 4703913, 3204127; Fax: +234 1 2691447.

Website: http://www.sigmundgroup.com/

OIL AND GAS

EQUIPMENT

Cakasa (Nig) Co Limited

FMC/Smith Meter Inc., Tyco/Andersen Greenwood Crosby Valves, Rotork Controls etc

Address: 96, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4522955, 523225, 526157; Fax: +234 1 4522887, 4528283.

Website: http://www.cakasa.com/

Denver Petroleum Services

Dispensing pumps, nozzles etc

Address: 380 Ikorodu Rd, Maryland, Maryland Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 4962172, 4971907, 4716355.

Fabrico Oil And Gas Limited

Calibrition, Chemical, Valves And Steel Supply

Address: 2 Wokogoloma Street Orowurukwu Town Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mobile: +234 (0) 8056739712.

Lordmart Nig Limited

Power Systems

Address: 9A, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos .

Phone: +234 1 2623084, 01-2623081-5, 7751528; Fax: +234 1 5557500, 2622161.

Weltek Nigeria Limited

Engineering Design, Procurement, Construction and Automation Applications

Address: Plot 307, Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237902-3; Fax: +234 84 237 904.

Website: http://www.weltekng.com/

OIL AND GAS

SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT

Chrisason Fire Protection Ltd

Address: 98, Ikwere Road , Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238548, 334066 ; Fax: +234 84 238548.

Flameshield Equipment Engineering Limited

Sales Service of Fire Extinguishers, HSE Equipment , Fire Systems & Training.

Address: 3 Thomas Animasaun Street, Aguda, Surulere Lagos 101282.

Phone: +234 1 8165311; Fax: +234 1 5853167.

Website: http://www.flameshield.biz/

John Holt Fire Protection (Angus)

Fire fighting equipment

Address: 25 Creek Road, Apapa, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 277 7765; Fax: +234 1 277 7775.

Website: http://www.jhplc.com/

Remote Sensing & Fire Resources Consultants

Address 13 Sylvia crescent Behind Elizade Plaza Ikeja Lagos

Phone: +234 1 4930283, 4930284

Website: http://www.resarc.com/

Safety Engineering & Fire Consultants (Nig) Ltd

Address 18 Bode Thomas Street Surulere Lagos

Phone: +234 1 5847909, 5843400

Spill Responders Nig Ltd

Address 12 Emekuku Street D line Port Harcourt Rivers

Phone: +234 84 233259

OIL AND GAS

SERVICES

Bilfinger Berger Gas And Oil Services Nigeria Ltd.

Address: Julius Berger Yard, Ijora Causeway, Ijora Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 5831649, 5802473, 5802474 .

Danick Supply & Transport Co

Address: Plot 280 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 334123

Dowell Schlumberger Oilfield Services Limited

Address: Plot 33 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237951-2, 237879.

Japaul Ltd

Address: 41 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238030.

Website: http://www.japaulplc.com/

Jubaili Brothers Engineering Ltd

Address: 111 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 232392-3.

Layenk Investment Nigeria Limited

Mechanical/Electrical/Instrument Engineering Construction works. Fabrication of pipelines

Address: 13, Chuku Avenue, off Oroigwe Road, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Phone: +234 84 748 400.

Noble Drilling Nigeria Ltd.

Address: 18 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2693504, 2694116.

Onyx Energy Services Limited

Address: 20 Okotie Eboh Close, South West Ikoyi, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2673529; Fax: +234 1 2694433.

Website: http://www.onyxenergyltd.com/

NBE Oceaneering Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 86 East West Road, Rumuodara Junction, Obio â€“ Akpor L.G.A., Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238368, 571031, 090-501353.

Website: http://www.nbeoceaneering.com/

SDV Oilfield Nigeria

Address: Plot 3-4 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238 579.

Website: http://www.sdvoilfield.com/anig.htm

Samjosh Integrated Services

Scaffolding equipment rentals and services. Training and certification of personnel on Scaffold Erections. Sea Vessel rentals

Address: street_address: 13, Chuku Avenue, off Oroigwe road, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Phone: +234 84 759 080.

Suffolk Petroleum Services Ltd

Address: Plot 20 East-West Rd Rumuodara, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 611430-2, 572134-5.

Website: http://www.sdvoilfield.com/anig.htm

Vhelbherg International

Leak repair and well services

Address: PLOT 112/112A, Along 34 Road, Off Ordinance Road, Port Harcourt.

Mobile: +234 (0) 803 339 1354; Fax: +234 84 235293.

Website: http://www.vhelbherg.com/

OIL AND GAS

OPERATORS, UPSTREAM & PRODUCTION

Addax Petroleum Development Company Ltd

Address Addax House 10 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2613334, 2614277, 2617787, 26258201; Fax: +234 1 2616816, 2621915.

Amni International Petroleum Development Company

Address Plot 1337 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2621522-5; Fax: +234 1 262 1526.

Website: http://www.amni-international.com/

Apel Exploration & Production Company Ltd

Address 14 Ajose Adeogun Street , Victoria Island

Phone: +234 1 2633465, 6111085, 611087.

Atlas Petroleum International Limited

Address 4, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island

Phone: +234 1 2612566, 2615689.

Cavendish Petroleum Nigeria Limited

Address 22, Adeleke Adedoyin Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2647069, 2647072.

ChevronTexaco Nigeria Limited

Address 2 Chevron Drive, Lekki Peninsula, Lekki, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2600600; Fax: +234 1 618120.

Website: http://www.chevron.com/

Conoco Energy Nigeria Ltd

Address: 252E Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 262 2226; Fax: +234 1 261 1423

Consolidated Oil Limited

Address: 289, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2616282, 2623509, 2611376.

Dubri Oil Company Ltd

Address: 8 Gabaro Close289, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 261 7389; Fax: +234 1 264 7225.

Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 25 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Phone: +234 84 236310-23.

Esso Exploration & Production(Nig) Ltd

Address: Plot PC 35 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2622740-3.

Excel Energy Services

Address: Plot 1613 Raufu Taylor Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 3200885.

Famfa Oil Limited

Address: P290A Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 7747979/80; Fax: +234 1 2624446.

Website: http://www.famfa.com/

Hudson Petroleum Limited

Address: 13 Agoro Odiyan Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2620683-4, 2613153, 2612557, 2614155; Fax: +234 1 2616498.

Website: http://www.honeywellgroup.com/hudson1.php

Obat Oil and Petroleum

Address: Block 2, House 1A, Mobolaji Johnson Place, Lekki, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2708435; Fax: +234 1 2708540.

Website: http://www.obatoil.com/

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Address: NNPC Towers, Central Business District, Herbert Macaulay Way, P.M.B. 190, Garki, Abuja.

Phone: +234 92348200-17, 20081000-6; Fax: +234 9 2340029.

Website: http://www.nnpcgroup.com/

Sahara Energy Resource Limited

Address: 234b Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2620375, 2624051, 2626362; Fax: +234 1 2620378.

Website: http://www.sahara-group.com/

Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited

Address: Freeman House, 21/22 Marina Lagos Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2769999, 2631455, 2601600-17; Fax: +234 1 2708540.

Website: http://www.shellnigeria.com/

Statoil (Nigeria) Ltd

Address: 1A Bourdillon Road, P.O.Box 56190, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 269 0491; Fax: +234 1 269 1245.

Total Nigeria Plc

Address: Total House, 4 Afribank Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 2621780-3; Fax: +234 1 2621810.

Website: http://www.ng.total.com/

Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Company Ltd

Address: Yinka Folawiyo Plaza, 38 Yinka Folawiyo Avenue, Apapa, Lagos.

Phone: +234 1 545 0436/0440; Fax: +234 1 545 0204/0274.

Website: http://www.yinkafolawiyo.com/

Nigeria Liquidified Natural Gas (NLG) Ltd.

C & C Tower, Sanusi Fafunwa Street,

Victorial Island, Lagos.

www.nlng.com or www.nigerialng.com

KCADEUTAG NIGERIAN LIMITED” KM 16 ABA EXPRESSWAY, PORT HARCOURT.

www.kcadeutag.com.

Alcon Nig Ltd

Address: 17 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 335699

Afroceanics International

Address: De ARIZONA Building, #5/6 Location Rd, Oyigbo, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 234236, 573570

Allied Petro-Energy Services Ltd

Address: 1 James Ikegwuru St Mile 5 Rumuokwuta Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238242

Alpha Monix Limited

Address: 169, Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 36664; Fax: +234 84 236664

Altrans Nig Ltd

Address: Plot 474 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 1 333267, 332447, 331073, 331367

Alyson Technical Company Nig Ltd

Address: 152/ 184 Aba Road Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 331546

Amber Resources Nigeria Ltd

Address: 144 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237528,237529, 237530

American Oilfield Divers Nig Ltd

Address: 19b Festival Road Victoria Island Lagos

Phone: +234 1 2620972, 2612764, 2616539

Anadrill Schlumberger Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 161 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 239551, 230362, 232649

Arco Marine & Oilfield Services

Address: 69, King Perekule Street, G.R.A. Phase ll, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 239608

Ascot Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 88 Rivoc Road Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 237987

Atlantic Mediterranean Oil Services Company Limited

Address: 18, Chief Nwuke Street, Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 233004, 233647, 236889

Baker Hughes

Drilling & Formation Evaluation, Completion Services, Production Management, Enterprise Solutions, Seismic Acquisition & Processing

Address: 175 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, PO Box 225, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238884; Fax: +234 84-236086

Website: http://www.bakerhughes.com

Barswill Ltd

Address: 123 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 333809

Baroid of Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 158 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 233390, 571975-9; Fax: +234 84-239223, 232838

Bee Drilling Services Limited

Address: Plot 6 East-West Road, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt Phone: +234 84 235597, 090-502409

Benchard Nigeria Ltd

Address: 9 Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 524040, 330106

Benek Engineering Co Limited

Address: 235 Aba Road 1st Artillery Junction, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 612226, 612179

Benmed Services Limited

Address: 14 Choba Road,Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt.

Mobile: +234 (0) 8027672277, 8056105066, 8033126251

Bilfinger, Berger Gas & Oil Services Nig. Ltd

Address: 125 Aba Road, Rumuogba, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 2384349

Bilview Energy Ltd

Address: Plot 3 Worlu Close off Rumuola Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 239226, 239225

BJ Services

Pumping Services, Process & Pipeline, Chemical Services, Tubular Services, Completion Services

Address: Plot 470 Trans Amadi Road, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237934-5, 235428, 231537

Website: http://www.bjservices.com

Blue Ocean Resources

Address: Wasco Yard, Plot 57 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 461340, 480540; Fax: 084-461340

OIL AND GAS

SERVICES

Calin Sweden Nigeria International

Address: 6 Emeyal Street GRA 1, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 238278, 238279

Casmag Network Nigeria Limited

Engineering , Procurement, Construction and Automation Applications

Address: 8 Arochukwu Street Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 8703423

Catermar Offshore Service Limited

Address: Plot 282 Trans Amadi Ind Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 239357, 237872

Central Oil Engineering Co Limited

Address: Elimgbu Plot 10 Oroigwe, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 332032, 335966, 333493

Cooper Cameron Corporation Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 45 Trans Amadi Ind Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 231605, 231264, 232187

Ciscon Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 182, Trans Amadi Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 230931

Coricks Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 130 Rumuogba Housing Estate, Rumubiakani, (Old Aba Road), Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 612379 Fax: 084-612386

Cotec Oilfield &Marine Support Services Limited

Address: 6 Trans Amadi Ind. Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 335957, 334833

Daemeeli International Ltd

Address: 5 Hospital Road Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238244, 330161

Dambusey Nig Ltd

Address: 1 Stadium Road Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 (0)90 504746, 237447

Danick Supply & Transport Co

Address: Plot 280 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 334123

Denver Petroleum Services

Address: 144 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237528

Deutag Nig Ltd

Drilling services

Address: Km 16 Port Harcourt Express Way Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 333989, 334230

Directional Wireline Engineering Services Nig Ltd

Address: Plot 113 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237084

Domio Engineering Services Ltd

Address: 460 Ikwerre Road Mile 2 Diobu Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 230238

Domville Investments Limited

Address: 46, Chief Wopara Street, Rumuobiakani, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 239189; Fax: +234 84 239189

Dorman Long & Amalgamated Engineering Ltd

Fabrication, vessels, steelwork etc

Address: UTC Nigeria Plc Compound 16 Nnamdi Azikiwe Road Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 233704, 233707

Dowell Schlumberger Oilfield Services Limited

Address: Plot 33 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237951-2, 237879; Fax: +234 84 237951.

Dresser Nig Ltd

Address: 2 Reclamation Road Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 333145, 332200

Drilling Fluids Limited

Address: 61 Hawley Street, Lagos Island Lagos

Phone: +234 1 2637945, 2622605

Eddy Chemicals & Safety Supply Co

Address: 61 Ikwerre Rd Mile 1 Diobu Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 332665

Emporex Limited

Address: Plot 182 Rumuogba Estate Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 571069, 570057

EE-Jee Oil Field Services Limited

Address: 2 Marshall Close, Rumuogba, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 231895, 0802334617,08033090326

Equity Petroleum Services Nigeria Limited

Address: Plot 470, Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 232651-2; Fax: +234 84 232652

Etrade Technological Company

Address: 23 Oromineke street Dline, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 484313; Fax: +234 84 484313

Executive Services Limited

Address: Suite 4 Dynasty, Hotel Plot 1-3 Emeyal Road GRA Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 231707

Expro Group Ecodrill (Nig.) Limited

Address: 1A, Elelenwo Road, Rumuokwurusi, P.O. Box 3604 Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 331860

Fellows Chemicals Ind Limited

Address: 67 Woji Road GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 308010-4, 234772

Foyomi Services Limited

Address: Foyomi Complex, Plot 2D East- West Road, Rumuokrushi Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 611890,330648,610145, 611904-6

Frank’s International Oilfield Services Nig Limited

Address: Plot 5 Trans Amadi Ind Layout, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 231482, 231751, 231731

Website: http://www.frankswa.com

Global Offshore Drilling Limited

Address: Km 14, Aba Expressway, near Eleme Junction, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 231349, 231354, 231356; Fax: +234 84 231353

Geco Prakla Nig Limited

Address: Plot 161 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 237951, 237879

Geodetic Surveys Limited

Address: 1 Rumuobiakani Road, Obio Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 333991, 3335095

Genpaco Limited

Address: Plot 6 Ohia Street, Off-eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 486779; Fax: +234 84 233911

Geodetic Surveys Limited

Address: 165 Woji Road, GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 333991, 3 Geomarine Systems Limited

Address: 1 Rumuobiakani Road, Obio Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 238702, 236587; Fax: +234 84 238702

Global Offshore Drilling Limited

Address: Km 14 Port Harcourt/ Aba Expressway Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 231356, 231354, 239220

Globe Inspection Nig Limited

Address: 144 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 331284, 331288, 331258

Guildpine Limited

Address: 27 Aba Road Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 231122, 231302

Halliburton Energy Services Nig Limited

Address: Plot 158 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 335619, 332591

Harmonix Engineering

Address: 1 Opobo One Port Harcourt..

Phone: +234 84 230875

Homan Engineering Co Limited

Address: 273 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt..

Phone: +234 84 233424, 3331402

Honsyl Merchant Plc

Address: Plot 10 Pipeline Street Port Harcourt..

Phone: +234 84 334173

HS Petroleum Limited

Address: Km 17 Port Harcourt/ Aba Express Way Port Harcourt..

Phone: +234 84 238442, 239042

Hycmo Limited

Address: 274 Aba Road Port Harcourt..

Phone: +234 84 239528

Hydro Petrol Limited

Address: 19 Old Aba Road Port Harcourt..

Phone: +234 84 331685

I.O.C.O. Nig. Limited

Address: 181 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 335089, 335523

Igpes Limited

Address: 33 Tombia Street GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 239311

Ikart International Services

Address: 4 Timothy Lane Off Rumuola Junction Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 333667

Index Brooks Limited

Address: Plot 175 Rumuogba Estate Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 572474, 231794

Industrial Catering Services Limited

Address: 2 Nzimiro Street Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 335715 2621146, 2610406

Iner Fluid Nig Limited

Address: Plot 282 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 334214

Inland Containers (Nig) Limited

Address: 46 Burma Road Apapa Lagos

Phone: +234 84 615249

Integrated Logistics Services Ltd (INTEIS)

Address: 474 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 230921, 233922, 234214, 238373, 232888

International Corrosion Control Limited

Address: 204 Aba Rd Rumuolumeni Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 330930

International Monitors Co Limited

Address: Plot C Rumuogba-Obio Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 332483

International Oilfield Servs Nig Limited (IOSL)

Address: Plot 20 East/West Road Rumuodara Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 610456-7, 334969,090-5015543

Interoil Service Limited

Address: Amadi Creek Off Eastern Bye Pass, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 236310-19,230921, 233922, 234214, 232888

Intertec Engineering Nig Limited

Address: 314 Aba Road Rumukurushi Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 611922-3

Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc

Address: Plot 39 Eastern-By-Pass, Marine Base, Port Harcourt

Phone: +234 84 231622 Fax: 234 84 238030

Website: http://www.japaulplc.com

Jahcon Intl Limited

Address: 36 Nsukka Street Mile 1 Diobu Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 335299,334094

Jawachi Oil Field & Allied Services

Address: 138 Aba Road Port Harcourt.

Phone: +234 84 239992, 090-502460

Jay Iyke Services

Address: Primes Plaza, East/West Road Eliozu, Port Harcourt.

Mobile: +234 (0) 8038738103

(Visited 32 times, 1 visits today)