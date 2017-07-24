Contact Addresses Of Top Oil and Gas Companies In Nigeria
Earnings from Oil and gas export accounts for about 83% of federal government of Nigeria’s annual budget.
Below are Contact Addresses of top Oil and Gas companies in Nigeria that are playing key role in the exploration, drilling, Production, engineering services, consultancy and marketing of oil and gas.
African Petroleum Plc
Address: AP House, 54/56 Broad Street, Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2600050-9; Fax: +234 1 2635290.
Website: http://www.applcng.com/
Ascon Oil company Limited
Address: 39A Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2610624; Fax: +234 1 2611095.
Website: http://www.asconoil.com/
Capital Oil Plc
Address: Plot 18, Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4965148.
Conoil Plc
Address: Bull Plaza, 38/39 Marina, Lagos Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 5451685, 5451674-5, 7761640; Fax: +234 1 266 2810.
Website: http://www.conoilplc.com/
Elf Marketing Nig Ltd
Address: 124 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 1 084-332597.
Honeywell Oil and Gas Limited
Address: 4 Adeleke Adedoyin Street , Off Musa Yaradua, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2611234, 2610323; Fax: +234 1 2616498.
Website: http://www.honeywelloil.com/
Gaslink Nigeria Limited
Gas distribution network
Address: 8th. Floor,Stallion House, 2,Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2702794-5, 2702799; Fax: +234 1 7912295.
Website: http://www.gaslink.org/
Oando Group
Address: Stallion House (8th-10th floor), 2, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2601290-9.
Website: http://www.oandoplc.com/
Lubcon Limited Oil and Gas
Address: 39, Curtis Adeniyi Jones Close, off Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 5850281, 5845873.
Website: http://www.lubcon-ng.com/
Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG)
Address: C & C Towers, Plot 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2624190-4, 2624556; Fax: +234 1 2616976.
Website: http://www.nigerialng.com/
Texaco Nig Ltd
Address: 8 McCarthy Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4614500.
Tudaka Petroleum & Gas Co Ltd
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Plant
Address: Oregun Industrial Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4933786,4933787.
Zenon Petroleum and Gas
7 Tiamiyu Savage St., Victoria Island, Lagos, , Nigeria
()234 1 262 6392, fax, http://www.zenonpetroleumng.com
Amazon Energy
Consulting, Engineering, Marine, Procurement, Projects
Address: House Of His Glory, Chair Centre, Plot 18, Lekki Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 5555207-9, 7739170; Fax: +234 1 5555210.
Website: http://www.amazon-energy.com/
Ariosh Limited
3D laser Scanning & As-Builting, Engineering Drafting & Design, Construction Management etc
Address: 5, Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 270 5825; Fax: +234 1 555 8588.
Website: http://www.ariosh.com/
Cakasa (Nig) Company Ltd.
Engineering Design and Consultancy
Address: 96, Palm Avenue, P. O. Box 871, Mushin Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4522955, 523225, 526157; Fax: +234 1 4522887.
Website: http://www.cakasa.com/
Compact Manifold Engineering Services (CMES/Albert Garaudy)
Basic Engineering Services
Address: Suite 404, PC1, Engineering Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 3200987, 4616533.
Website: http://www.cmes-engineers.com/
Crestville Engineering and Technology Company Limited
Basic and Detailed Engineering Design for Onshore/Offshore, Project Management/Control Services
Address: NITP/Franklin Akinyemi House, Pc 10, Engineering Close, Victoria Island Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2629784, 7915370; Fax: +234 1 2618209.
Website: http://www.crestvillengineering.com/
DeltaAfrik Engineering Limited (Deltatek/Worly Parsons)
Engineering Design and Consultancy
Address: 6/7th Fl, City Express Building, Plot 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Str, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4618508, 46161374 ; Fax: +234 1 2622418.
Website: http://www.deltaafrik.com/
Geolynx Ltd.
Basic Engineering Services
Address: 13, Omoku Street, D-Line, Diobu, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237340, 238782, 230513, 230514.
www.geolynxltd.com
ILF Consultants
Basic Engineering Services
Address: 6, Ilaka Street, Ilupeju, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4972418.
Linkso
Engineering Design and Consultancy
Address: Plot 293 Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island
Phone: +234 1 2616615, 2622330; Fax: +234 1 2623375, 2616818, 2627911.
Website: http://www.linksong.com/
Lonadek Oil & Gas Consultants
Systems Consultants, Training, Software, Aveva Country Rep. (PDMS)
Address: 285, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island
Phone: +234 1 7940883, 8913021, 8913008.
Website: http://www.lonadek.com/
National Engineering & Technical Co. Ltd. (NETCO)
Engineering Design and Consultancy, Procurement and Construction Supervision
Address: Heritage Court, 146B Ligali Ayoride Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2716040, 2716043, 7737304; Fax: +234 1 2716041.
Website: http://www.netco.com.ng/
Precision Engineering and Procurement Company
Nigerian company with core capabilities in Instrumentation and control systems design
Address: 30 Emekuku Street, D-Line, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 (0) 803 310 4470.
Website: http://www.pepcong.com/
Point Engineering Ltd
Oil and Gas Design Engineers
Address: Fonte House, 1 Temple Ejekwu Close, First Artillery, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 611963; Fax: +234 84 612008
Website: http://www.pointengineering.com/
Sabbyn Ltd.
Basic Engineering Services
Address: 8, Alakija Street (Near WAEC)Yaba, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 862364.
Sigmund Engineering Company Limited
Engineering Services, Construction, Consultancy.
Address: 26A Awori Road Dolphin Ikoyi, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2693071, 2881250, 4703913, 3204127; Fax: +234 1 2691447.
Website: http://www.sigmundgroup.com/
Cakasa (Nig) Co Limited
FMC/Smith Meter Inc., Tyco/Andersen Greenwood Crosby Valves, Rotork Controls etc
Address: 96, Palm Avenue, Mushin, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4522955, 523225, 526157; Fax: +234 1 4522887, 4528283.
Website: http://www.cakasa.com/
Denver Petroleum Services
Dispensing pumps, nozzles etc
Address: 380 Ikorodu Rd, Maryland, Maryland Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 4962172, 4971907, 4716355.
Fabrico Oil And Gas Limited
Calibrition, Chemical, Valves And Steel Supply
Address: 2 Wokogoloma Street Orowurukwu Town Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Mobile: +234 (0) 8056739712.
Lordmart Nig Limited
Power Systems
Address: 9A, Karimu Kotun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos .
Phone: +234 1 2623084, 01-2623081-5, 7751528; Fax: +234 1 5557500, 2622161.
Weltek Nigeria Limited
Engineering Design, Procurement, Construction and Automation Applications
Address: Plot 307, Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237902-3; Fax: +234 84 237 904.
Website: http://www.weltekng.com/
Chrisason Fire Protection Ltd
Address: 98, Ikwere Road , Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238548, 334066 ; Fax: +234 84 238548.
Flameshield Equipment Engineering Limited
Sales Service of Fire Extinguishers, HSE Equipment , Fire Systems & Training.
Address: 3 Thomas Animasaun Street, Aguda, Surulere Lagos 101282.
Phone: +234 1 8165311; Fax: +234 1 5853167.
Website: http://www.flameshield.biz/
John Holt Fire Protection (Angus)
Fire fighting equipment
Address: 25 Creek Road, Apapa, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 277 7765; Fax: +234 1 277 7775.
Website: http://www.jhplc.com/
Remote Sensing & Fire Resources Consultants
Address 13 Sylvia crescent Behind Elizade Plaza Ikeja Lagos
Phone: +234 1 4930283, 4930284
Website: http://www.resarc.com/
Safety Engineering & Fire Consultants (Nig) Ltd
Address 18 Bode Thomas Street Surulere Lagos
Phone: +234 1 5847909, 5843400
Spill Responders Nig Ltd
Address 12 Emekuku Street D line Port Harcourt Rivers
Phone: +234 84 233259
Bilfinger Berger Gas And Oil Services Nigeria Ltd.
Address: Julius Berger Yard, Ijora Causeway, Ijora Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 5831649, 5802473, 5802474 .
Danick Supply & Transport Co
Address: Plot 280 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 334123
Dowell Schlumberger Oilfield Services Limited
Address: Plot 33 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237951-2, 237879.
Japaul Ltd
Address: 41 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238030.
Website: http://www.japaulplc.com/
Jubaili Brothers Engineering Ltd
Address: 111 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 232392-3.
Layenk Investment Nigeria Limited
Mechanical/Electrical/Instrument Engineering Construction works. Fabrication of pipelines
Address: 13, Chuku Avenue, off Oroigwe Road, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Phone: +234 84 748 400.
Noble Drilling Nigeria Ltd.
Address: 18 Thompson Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2693504, 2694116.
Onyx Energy Services Limited
Address: 20 Okotie Eboh Close, South West Ikoyi, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2673529; Fax: +234 1 2694433.
Website: http://www.onyxenergyltd.com/
NBE Oceaneering Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 86 East West Road, Rumuodara Junction, Obio â€“ Akpor L.G.A., Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238368, 571031, 090-501353.
Website: http://www.nbeoceaneering.com/
SDV Oilfield Nigeria
Address: Plot 3-4 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238 579.
Website: http://www.sdvoilfield.com/anig.htm
Samjosh Integrated Services
Scaffolding equipment rentals and services. Training and certification of personnel on Scaffold Erections. Sea Vessel rentals
Address: street_address: 13, Chuku Avenue, off Oroigwe road, Elimgbu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Phone: +234 84 759 080.
Suffolk Petroleum Services Ltd
Address: Plot 20 East-West Rd Rumuodara, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 611430-2, 572134-5.
Website: http://www.sdvoilfield.com/anig.htm
Vhelbherg International
Leak repair and well services
Address: PLOT 112/112A, Along 34 Road, Off Ordinance Road, Port Harcourt.
Mobile: +234 (0) 803 339 1354; Fax: +234 84 235293.
Website: http://www.vhelbherg.com/
Addax Petroleum Development Company Ltd
Address Addax House 10 Bishop Aboyade Cole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2613334, 2614277, 2617787, 26258201; Fax: +234 1 2616816, 2621915.
Amni International Petroleum Development Company
Address Plot 1337 Tiamiyu Savage Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2621522-5; Fax: +234 1 262 1526.
Website: http://www.amni-international.com/
Apel Exploration & Production Company Ltd
Address 14 Ajose Adeogun Street , Victoria Island
Phone: +234 1 2633465, 6111085, 611087.
Atlas Petroleum International Limited
Address 4, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island
Phone: +234 1 2612566, 2615689.
Cavendish Petroleum Nigeria Limited
Address 22, Adeleke Adedoyin Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2647069, 2647072.
ChevronTexaco Nigeria Limited
Address 2 Chevron Drive, Lekki Peninsula, Lekki, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2600600; Fax: +234 1 618120.
Website: http://www.chevron.com/
Conoco Energy Nigeria Ltd
Address: 252E Muri Okunola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 262 2226; Fax: +234 1 261 1423
Consolidated Oil Limited
Address: 289, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2616282, 2623509, 2611376.
Dubri Oil Company Ltd
Address: 8 Gabaro Close289, Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 261 7389; Fax: +234 1 264 7225.
Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 25 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Phone: +234 84 236310-23.
Esso Exploration & Production(Nig) Ltd
Address: Plot PC 35 Idowu Taylor Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2622740-3.
Excel Energy Services
Address: Plot 1613 Raufu Taylor Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 3200885.
Famfa Oil Limited
Address: P290A Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 7747979/80; Fax: +234 1 2624446.
Website: http://www.famfa.com/
Hudson Petroleum Limited
Address: 13 Agoro Odiyan Street, Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2620683-4, 2613153, 2612557, 2614155; Fax: +234 1 2616498.
Website: http://www.honeywellgroup.com/hudson1.php
Obat Oil and Petroleum
Address: Block 2, House 1A, Mobolaji Johnson Place, Lekki, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2708435; Fax: +234 1 2708540.
Website: http://www.obatoil.com/
Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)
Address: NNPC Towers, Central Business District, Herbert Macaulay Way, P.M.B. 190, Garki, Abuja.
Phone: +234 92348200-17, 20081000-6; Fax: +234 9 2340029.
Website: http://www.nnpcgroup.com/
Sahara Energy Resource Limited
Address: 234b Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2620375, 2624051, 2626362; Fax: +234 1 2620378.
Website: http://www.sahara-group.com/
Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited
Address: Freeman House, 21/22 Marina Lagos Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2769999, 2631455, 2601600-17; Fax: +234 1 2708540.
Website: http://www.shellnigeria.com/
Statoil (Nigeria) Ltd
Address: 1A Bourdillon Road, P.O.Box 56190, Falomo, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 269 0491; Fax: +234 1 269 1245.
Total Nigeria Plc
Address: Total House, 4 Afribank Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 2621780-3; Fax: +234 1 2621810.
Website: http://www.ng.total.com/
Yinka Folawiyo Petroleum Company Ltd
Address: Yinka Folawiyo Plaza, 38 Yinka Folawiyo Avenue, Apapa, Lagos.
Phone: +234 1 545 0436/0440; Fax: +234 1 545 0204/0274.
Website: http://www.yinkafolawiyo.com/
Nigeria Liquidified Natural Gas (NLG) Ltd.
C & C Tower, Sanusi Fafunwa Street,
Victorial Island, Lagos.
www.nlng.com or www.nigerialng.com
KCADEUTAG NIGERIAN LIMITED” KM 16 ABA EXPRESSWAY, PORT HARCOURT.
www.kcadeutag.com.
Alcon Nig Ltd
Address: 17 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 335699
Afroceanics International
Address: De ARIZONA Building, #5/6 Location Rd, Oyigbo, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 234236, 573570
Allied Petro-Energy Services Ltd
Address: 1 James Ikegwuru St Mile 5 Rumuokwuta Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238242
Alpha Monix Limited
Address: 169, Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 36664; Fax: +234 84 236664
Altrans Nig Ltd
Address: Plot 474 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 1 333267, 332447, 331073, 331367
Alyson Technical Company Nig Ltd
Address: 152/ 184 Aba Road Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 331546
Amber Resources Nigeria Ltd
Address: 144 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237528,237529, 237530
American Oilfield Divers Nig Ltd
Address: 19b Festival Road Victoria Island Lagos
Phone: +234 1 2620972, 2612764, 2616539
Anadrill Schlumberger Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 161 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 239551, 230362, 232649
Arco Marine & Oilfield Services
Address: 69, King Perekule Street, G.R.A. Phase ll, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 239608
Ascot Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 88 Rivoc Road Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 237987
Atlantic Mediterranean Oil Services Company Limited
Address: 18, Chief Nwuke Street, Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 233004, 233647, 236889
Baker Hughes
Drilling & Formation Evaluation, Completion Services, Production Management, Enterprise Solutions, Seismic Acquisition & Processing
Address: 175 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, PO Box 225, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238884; Fax: +234 84-236086
Website: http://www.bakerhughes.com
Barswill Ltd
Address: 123 Aba Road, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 333809
Baroid of Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 158 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 233390, 571975-9; Fax: +234 84-239223, 232838
Bee Drilling Services Limited
Address: Plot 6 East-West Road, Rumukwurushi, Port Harcourt Phone: +234 84 235597, 090-502409
Benchard Nigeria Ltd
Address: 9 Olu Obasanjo Road, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 524040, 330106
Benek Engineering Co Limited
Address: 235 Aba Road 1st Artillery Junction, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 612226, 612179
Benmed Services Limited
Address: 14 Choba Road,Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt.
Mobile: +234 (0) 8027672277, 8056105066, 8033126251
Bilfinger, Berger Gas & Oil Services Nig. Ltd
Address: 125 Aba Road, Rumuogba, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 2384349
Bilview Energy Ltd
Address: Plot 3 Worlu Close off Rumuola Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 239226, 239225
BJ Services
Pumping Services, Process & Pipeline, Chemical Services, Tubular Services, Completion Services
Address: Plot 470 Trans Amadi Road, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237934-5, 235428, 231537
Website: http://www.bjservices.com
Blue Ocean Resources
Address: Wasco Yard, Plot 57 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 461340, 480540; Fax: 084-461340
Calin Sweden Nigeria International
Address: 6 Emeyal Street GRA 1, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 238278, 238279
Casmag Network Nigeria Limited
Engineering , Procurement, Construction and Automation Applications
Address: 8 Arochukwu Street Rumuomasi, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 8703423
Catermar Offshore Service Limited
Address: Plot 282 Trans Amadi Ind Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 239357, 237872
Central Oil Engineering Co Limited
Address: Elimgbu Plot 10 Oroigwe, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 332032, 335966, 333493
Cooper Cameron Corporation Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 45 Trans Amadi Ind Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 231605, 231264, 232187
Ciscon Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 182, Trans Amadi Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 230931
Coricks Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 130 Rumuogba Housing Estate, Rumubiakani, (Old Aba Road), Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 612379 Fax: 084-612386
Cotec Oilfield &Marine Support Services Limited
Address: 6 Trans Amadi Ind. Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 335957, 334833
Daemeeli International Ltd
Address: 5 Hospital Road Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238244, 330161
Dambusey Nig Ltd
Address: 1 Stadium Road Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 (0)90 504746, 237447
Danick Supply & Transport Co
Address: Plot 280 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 334123
Denver Petroleum Services
Address: 144 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237528
Deutag Nig Ltd
Drilling services
Address: Km 16 Port Harcourt Express Way Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 333989, 334230
Directional Wireline Engineering Services Nig Ltd
Address: Plot 113 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237084
Domio Engineering Services Ltd
Address: 460 Ikwerre Road Mile 2 Diobu Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 230238
Domville Investments Limited
Address: 46, Chief Wopara Street, Rumuobiakani, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 239189; Fax: +234 84 239189
Dorman Long & Amalgamated Engineering Ltd
Fabrication, vessels, steelwork etc
Address: UTC Nigeria Plc Compound 16 Nnamdi Azikiwe Road Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 233704, 233707
Dowell Schlumberger Oilfield Services Limited
Address: Plot 33 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237951-2, 237879; Fax: +234 84 237951.
Dresser Nig Ltd
Address: 2 Reclamation Road Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 333145, 332200
Drilling Fluids Limited
Address: 61 Hawley Street, Lagos Island Lagos
Phone: +234 1 2637945, 2622605
Eddy Chemicals & Safety Supply Co
Address: 61 Ikwerre Rd Mile 1 Diobu Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 332665
Emporex Limited
Address: Plot 182 Rumuogba Estate Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 571069, 570057
EE-Jee Oil Field Services Limited
Address: 2 Marshall Close, Rumuogba, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 231895, 0802334617,08033090326
Equity Petroleum Services Nigeria Limited
Address: Plot 470, Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 232651-2; Fax: +234 84 232652
Etrade Technological Company
Address: 23 Oromineke street Dline, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 484313; Fax: +234 84 484313
Executive Services Limited
Address: Suite 4 Dynasty, Hotel Plot 1-3 Emeyal Road GRA Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 231707
Expro Group Ecodrill (Nig.) Limited
Address: 1A, Elelenwo Road, Rumuokwurusi, P.O. Box 3604 Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 331860
Fellows Chemicals Ind Limited
Address: 67 Woji Road GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 308010-4, 234772
Foyomi Services Limited
Address: Foyomi Complex, Plot 2D East- West Road, Rumuokrushi Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 611890,330648,610145, 611904-6
Frank’s International Oilfield Services Nig Limited
Address: Plot 5 Trans Amadi Ind Layout, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 231482, 231751, 231731
Website: http://www.frankswa.com
Global Offshore Drilling Limited
Address: Km 14, Aba Expressway, near Eleme Junction, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 231349, 231354, 231356; Fax: +234 84 231353
Geco Prakla Nig Limited
Address: Plot 161 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 237951, 237879
Geodetic Surveys Limited
Address: 1 Rumuobiakani Road, Obio Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 333991, 3335095
Genpaco Limited
Address: Plot 6 Ohia Street, Off-eastern Bypass, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 486779; Fax: +234 84 233911
Geodetic Surveys Limited
Address: 165 Woji Road, GRA Phase II, Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 333991, 3 Geomarine Systems Limited
Address: 1 Rumuobiakani Road, Obio Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 238702, 236587; Fax: +234 84 238702
Global Offshore Drilling Limited
Address: Km 14 Port Harcourt/ Aba Expressway Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 231356, 231354, 239220
Globe Inspection Nig Limited
Address: 144 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 331284, 331288, 331258
Guildpine Limited
Address: 27 Aba Road Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 231122, 231302
Halliburton Energy Services Nig Limited
Address: Plot 158 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 335619, 332591
Harmonix Engineering
Address: 1 Opobo One Port Harcourt..
Phone: +234 84 230875
Homan Engineering Co Limited
Address: 273 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt..
Phone: +234 84 233424, 3331402
Honsyl Merchant Plc
Address: Plot 10 Pipeline Street Port Harcourt..
Phone: +234 84 334173
HS Petroleum Limited
Address: Km 17 Port Harcourt/ Aba Express Way Port Harcourt..
Phone: +234 84 238442, 239042
Hycmo Limited
Address: 274 Aba Road Port Harcourt..
Phone: +234 84 239528
Hydro Petrol Limited
Address: 19 Old Aba Road Port Harcourt..
Phone: +234 84 331685
I.O.C.O. Nig. Limited
Address: 181 Trans Amadi Industrial Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 335089, 335523
Igpes Limited
Address: 33 Tombia Street GRA Phase 2 Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 239311
Ikart International Services
Address: 4 Timothy Lane Off Rumuola Junction Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 333667
Index Brooks Limited
Address: Plot 175 Rumuogba Estate Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 572474, 231794
Industrial Catering Services Limited
Address: 2 Nzimiro Street Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 335715 2621146, 2610406
Iner Fluid Nig Limited
Address: Plot 282 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 334214
Inland Containers (Nig) Limited
Address: 46 Burma Road Apapa Lagos
Phone: +234 84 615249
Integrated Logistics Services Ltd (INTEIS)
Address: 474 Trans Amadi Ind Layout Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 230921, 233922, 234214, 238373, 232888
International Corrosion Control Limited
Address: 204 Aba Rd Rumuolumeni Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 330930
International Monitors Co Limited
Address: Plot C Rumuogba-Obio Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 332483
International Oilfield Servs Nig Limited (IOSL)
Address: Plot 20 East/West Road Rumuodara Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 610456-7, 334969,090-5015543
Interoil Service Limited
Address: Amadi Creek Off Eastern Bye Pass, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 236310-19,230921, 233922, 234214, 232888
Intertec Engineering Nig Limited
Address: 314 Aba Road Rumukurushi Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 611922-3
Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc
Address: Plot 39 Eastern-By-Pass, Marine Base, Port Harcourt
Phone: +234 84 231622 Fax: 234 84 238030
Website: http://www.japaulplc.com
Jahcon Intl Limited
Address: 36 Nsukka Street Mile 1 Diobu Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 335299,334094
Jawachi Oil Field & Allied Services
Address: 138 Aba Road Port Harcourt.
Phone: +234 84 239992, 090-502460
Jay Iyke Services
Address: Primes Plaza, East/West Road Eliozu, Port Harcourt.
Mobile: +234 (0) 8038738103
