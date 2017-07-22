The National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN) has commended the federal government over its various ways of boosting revenue generation in Nigeria through cashew export.

President of the association, Mr .Tola Faseru, who disclosed this in a chat with our correspondent, recently, said with the federal government commitments, it will meet the demand of Walmart, which means it’s ready to do more across the cashew valve chain.

Faseru also noted that for the federal government of Nigeria would need to increase production of cashew, improve its quality in terms of processing, in order to earn $7 billion from the cash crop adding that value addition has to be supported.

Faseru said: “It is expected that in order to meet all of these, the farmers need to be supported, funding has to be made available, infrastructure and a whole lot of things have to be put in place because now you are committing yourself to giving so much quantity, which is final product. That means the whole value chain has to be retooled for us to be able to make this happen.

“We are excited about the Minister’s declaration and we hope ultimately, he would walk the talk because he is interested in changes and if he has the support of the federal government, it will become something that would be achievable.”

Speaking on the budget allocated to the agriculture sector, he said, “The federal government of Nigeria can only give what it has. Budget goes beyond the figure, it is how well budget allocated is utilised and having the focus on where they want to get to. The vision, which you can now begin to look at making provision for should be what you want to achieve in the next five years in terms of production and value addition like how many factories we want to see, what level of cashew processing we will want to achieve.”

