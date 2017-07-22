Minna – Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rated the performance of Niger State high in the on-going Anchor Borrower’s Scheme of the apex bank. Even as 30, 000 farmers has benefited in the loan scheme so far.

The bank attributed the success story of the scheme in the state to the commitment and political will accorded it by the governor, stressing that this commitment was responsible for the positive result being posted by the state in Rice production.

A statement by the chief Press secretary to the Governor Jibrin Ndace yesterday stated that the Controller of the Minna branch of the bank, Mr. Mashud Ibrahim Tulu gave this rating on Tuesday, in a chat with newsmen after a visit t Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in his office in Minna.Tulu said that over 30,000 farmers have so far benefited from the loan scheme. According to him, 12,000 farmers participated in the first planting season while additional 18,600 farmers have joined the loan scheme this season.

The bank Controller who was just recently posted to the state commended the infrastructural development drive of Governor Sani Bello. His words, “I am highly impressed by your drive to provide infrastructural facilities for the benefit of the people of the state,”.

“I came in virtually a month ago and while going round the town, I saw a lot of things that attracted my attention such as the well demarcated drainages which will go along way to solve flooding problems. I also saw well equipped fire service stations with ambulances.

“I have never seen or heard of anywhere in Nigeria where fire service stations are being supported with ambulances. This is a very welcome development in meeting our infrastructure deficiency.

“I also learnt there is regular supply of pipe borne water in Minna, the state capital. To me this is a great achievement,” he added.

He then assured the governor of CBN resolve to continue to partner with his administration’s developmental efforts at “fighting poverty, create employment and generate wealth.”

