Screenshots are important for different purposes. It can be used to capture screenshots of whatever is on your laptop. So, if you use Windows 10, you may be unaware of how to screenshot because it is relatively new. As such, we showcase 5 ways you can screenshot anything particularly if you are using Windows 10. Here are 6 ways to take screenshots in Windows 10.

Snipping tool

Snipping tool is Windows’ built-in screenshot tool. This option comes with every Windows Operated laptop. Finding Snipping Tool in Windows 10 is not difficult. Simply search for snipping tool in the search panel. Select the Snipping Tool app. As the Snipping Tool opens, click New to capture a new screenshot.

Windows + Shift + S

Use windows + Shift + S to capture a region of your screen and copy it to your clipboard. After you press Windows + Shift + S, the screen is dimmed, and a cursor is shown, that you can use to draw on the screen the region that you want to capture in a screenshot. Draw the area that you want to capture and release the mouse cursor.

Print Screen

Tap on the Prtsc button on your keyboard. Pressing the button captures the whole screen. Now open an image editor like Paint. Press Ctrl+V to paste the content. Save the image after cropping.

Windows Key + Print Screen

This option captures your screenshot and automatically saves them. To capture your entire screen and automatically save the screenshot, tap the Windows Key + PrtScn. The screen will dim for a second to let you know that the screenshot has been captured. Now find the saved snapshots in the following location Pictures > Screenshots folder.

Windows Key + H

If you would like to capture your entire screen for sharing purposes, you can use the Windows Key + H keyboard shortcut. This will capture your entire screen.

Alt + Print Screen

To take a quick screenshot of the active window, use the keyboard shortcut Alt + PrtScn. This will snap your currently active window and copy the screenshot to the clipboard. You will need to open the shot in an image editor to save it.

