A major reason why many people avoid the beach is because of the fear of drowning. But the truth is that there is nothing like a peaceful getaway at the beach. However, this can, unfortunately, turn to tragedy the minute when someone is in danger of drowning. This is why it’s essential to have these beach safety tips shared by Ju.mia Travel, the leading online travel agency, at your fingertips whenever you go to the beach.

Learn to swim

Learning how to swim can significantly reduce the risk of drowning. It will be nice to take swimming lessons before you go to the beach. It’s better not to swim if you don’t know how to swim.

Avoid drinking alc0h0l

Alcohol can make you tipsy and you can easily lose concentration. So, avoid downing alcohol before or during swimming, kayaking or boating. Wait until you finish swimming before you take alc0h0l.Obey flag warnings

The flag warnings are not placed there for advert purposes. It signifies the depth of the water and also tells you the limit you can swim. Hence, going beyond that limit can be dangerous. By the way, do not just assume the meaning of the flag warning because their meanings may vary from one beach to another.

Don’t swim alone

It is advisable you do not swim alone. Swimming together makes it possible to keep an eye out for each other.

Don’t hyperventilate

Hyperventilate means to breathe at an abnormally rapid rate, so increasing the rate of loss of carbon dioxide. This said, if you want to swim, you should never hyperventilate before swimming or try to hold your breath for long periods of time. This can cause you to black out and drown.

Visit beaches that have lifeguards

Make it a point of duty to only visit beaches that have lifeguards whenever possible

