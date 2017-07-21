It’s important to have a checklist of things you must never forget before traveling, to help keep them in mind and avoid forgetting them. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 5 things you shouldn’t forget before traveling.

Copies of Important Documents

It is not enough to just have a copy of important documents when you travel, you should have copies of them. This can prove to be a ‘lifesaver’ for you if or when you find yourself in emergency situations. Also, if you know you’re the forgetful type, you’ll probably need a lot more than one copy of important documents so you don’t end up stranded or in a tight corner if you happen to forget or misplace it.

First Aid Kit

This is especially useful if you’re travelling to an unfamiliar state, country or area. Rather than wasting time trying to find a pharmacy, it is best to have a first aid kit with all the necessary pills and medicines you might need in case of an emergency. This is to save you from the stress of looking far and wide for a pharmacy in an area you are more or less a stranger in. Also, you should find out if any of the medicines you are taking along need a prescription in the area, state or country you are traveling to, so you can get the necessary prescriptions and save yourself from avoidable legal troubles.

Multiple Adapter Plugs

Much like with having a first aid kit, especially when you’re traveling overseas, you should try to ensure you have multiple adapter plugs with you for your smartphones, tablets, laptops, cameras etc. Try to have the appropriate plug or adapter for the area of the world you are visiting because not having one can end up being a nightmare for you. You’ll eventually have to search here and there, in an unfamiliar area, for a shop to buy said plug or adapter and might most times end up paying more money for it.

Essential Travel Apps and Devices

Technological innovation has really made things much easier for travelers and the development of travel apps and devices are just two of such technological innovations. There are essential travel apps like maps, dictionaries etc., and even tracking devices that can help you keep track of the location of your luggage at all times. Depending on the country you’re visiting, you can find the right travel app or device that works and that can help maximize your travel experience.

Your Money Options

This is obvious enough but this is a list about the things that must not be forgotten before traveling so it has to be mentioned. Ensure you have several money options available to you before traveling and call your bank to inform them of your travel plans, so they can take the necessary actions. If you can, it is advisable to take more than one type of card with you. For example, rather than taking all Mastercard cards, try to include a VISA card too, just in case.

