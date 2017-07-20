Are you thinking of starting your own Palm oil plantation in Nigeria and wanting guidance for its set up?

If YES, please read on and discover below the step by step approach to starting a profitable Palm oil plantation in Nigeria.

The Palm oil tree is of the important economic tree known to mankind.

The Palm oil tree is indeed a very useful plant: Its fruit, leaves, trunk and sap are used for one thing or another.

The Palm fruits are processed into palm oil and palm kernel oil respectively. The oil extracted from the palm fruits are used for domestic cooking in many countries. It is also used in the production of soaps, cosmetics and food industries.

The fronds (leaves) are used for broom used in sweeping, roofing of houses in rural areas in Nigeria and in camps.

The sap (popularly as palm wine) is a highly nutritious and medicinal drink taken in many African countries.

STARTING A PROFITABLE PALM OIL PLANTATION IN NIGERIA

I believe you now know that owning a Palm oil plantation will indeed be a great gain to any investor, especially for anyone living in Nigeria where the daily demand for red palm oil and its byproducts is very high.

To setup a profitable Palm oil plantation in Nigeria requires having large expanses of farm land and millions of Naira as startup capital. But if you don’t have big money to setup a large Palm oil plantation, you can start a small scale plantation and later expand it.

BELOW ARE REQUIREMENTS FOR STARTING A PALM OIL PLANTATION IN NIGERIA.

ACQUIRE SUITABLE FARM LAND

To start a profitable palm oil plantation you will need a large expanse of fertile land; you can buy or rent/lease a suitable land for that mostly in the Southern part of Nigeria.

It can be a large or a few plots to hectares of land; it all depends on amount of startup capital you are able to raise for the project.

90% of the acquired land will be needed in growing your palm oil trees while the remaining 10% for setting up a factory to produce Palm oil, palm kernel oil, a store and office.

Also, where you site your palm oil Plantation should be motor able for easy evacuation of your palm fruits for processing.

Land Preparation: You will need to prepare properly the land you intend to use for planting the palm oil trees.

STARTING A PROFITABLE PALM OIL PLANTATION IN NIGERIA

LABOR

To run the Palm oil plantation in Nigeria, you will need to hire some labor force because you can’t do all the job alone.

You will need to hire workers (temporary or permanent) these are the people that will assist you on each stage involved in setting up a profitable Palm oil plantation in Nigeria.

E.g you need to hire laborers, tractor operator to clear the farm land. You will need to hire laborers when planting the Palm oil trees. And also you need to hire laborers to during harvesting period.

CAPITAL

To start a profitable Palm oil plantation business in Nigeria, you need money or startup capital.

The capital needed can be sourced through personal savings or loans from friends or bank in Nigeria.

The startup capital will cover the cost of acquiring land (buying or leasing), cost of hiring workers, cost of maintaining the farm, cost of purchasing the Palm oil seedlings etc.

GET PALM OIL SEEDLINGS.

You can purchase high yield palm oil seedlings at the rate of N120/seedling from the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) near Benin City, Edo State. Or alternatively, you can germinate or grow your own Palm oil seedlings. You need about 1000 seedlings and above to start a palm oil plantaion.

PLANTING YOUR SEEDLINGS

You need to plant your Palm oil seedlings preferably during the rainy season, this is because the young seedlings need enough water in the soil to grow well.

Also, you will need to space the seedlings properly to enable the leaves of each palm oil tree spread well.

HARVESTING

Having done the serious work of setting up your profitable palm oil plantation in Nigeria, the next thing is to continuously maintain the plantation through constant weeding, applying fertilizer and then wait for it start yielding fruits.

And in two years you will start harvesting cool cash all year round for generations.

MARKETING

A good Palm oil plantation in Nigeria is capable of producing thousands of tons of Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel nuts, Palm Kernel shells and Palm kernel cakes. It can also generate millions of Naira when sold locally or exported abroad for foreign currency.

STARTING A PROFITABLE PALM OIL PLANTATION IN NIGERIA

Remain Blessed

(Visited 18 times, 1 visits today)